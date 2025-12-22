SVKM’s NMIMS Indore Successfully Hosts ACM India Chapter Summit 2025 Indore 19 and 20 December 2025

SVKM’s NMIMS Indore hosted the two day Annual ACM India Chapter Summit 2025 which commenced on 19th & 20th December, bringing together ACM student, professional, SIG and ACM-W chapters from across India. The Summit witnessed expert talks, industry panels, workshops and collaborative learning. The summit, held on the NMIMS Indore campus under the theme “The Human-AI Partnership: Shaping Human Capital for an AI Era”, provided a dynamic platform to explore how computing and artificial intelligence can enhance human potential and future workforce readiness.

ACM India Council

Across both days, 250+ speakers, 150+ students, and 100+ faculty members from IITs, NITs and other top institutes of India participated in the Annual ACM India Chapter Summit making it a huge success. The participants engaged with leading voices from academia and industry, gaining insights into the latest developments in AI, inclusive computing, ethical technology adoption and career-driven innovation. Panel sessions fostered dialogue on bridging academic knowledge with industry needs, while workshops offered hands-on exposure to real-world technical challenges.

NMIMS Indore stands out in the region for its commitment to cultivating industry-ready graduates through sustained engagement with corporate partners, industry practitioners and professional communities. NMIMS Indore is the first institute in Madhya Pradesh to organize and host the event at such a large scale. The university’s curriculum and initiatives are designed to ensure students gain relevant skills and real-world experience that prepare them for evolving employment landscapes. NMIMS Indore’s proactive training and placement efforts have resulted in consistent internship opportunities and strong placement outcomes across management, technology and law programmes, with notable participation from national and multinational recruiters.

Activities such as the ACM India Chapter Summit, industry conclaves, hackathons and technical symposiums further deepen industry-academia linkages, offering students direct exposure to expert networks and future career pathways. Commenting on the sidelines of the event, Shri Arvind Banthia, Mentor, NMIMS Indore said. “This summit reaffirmed our belief that the future of computing lies at the confluence of human creativity and AI capability. The conversations and collaborations here will shape not only careers but also communities across the nation. I would like to thank the team of ACM India Chapter for selecting us as a partner for this summit”

Dr. Anshuman Jaswal, Director, NMIMS Indore who oversees such engagements said, “Hosting the ACM India Chapter Summit 2025 has been a moment of pride. Our students and faculty are engaged deeply with global perspectives on AI, and the quality of discourse reflects NMIMS Indore’s commitment to academic excellence and innovation.”

Emphasising the need for such summits and their crucial role in bridging the Industry academia gap, Dr. Vikas Khare, Associate Dean, STME, NMIMS Indore said, “The diverse sessions and workshops offered a rare blend of theory and practice, empowering participants to lead with both ethical insight and technological expertise in an AI-first world. The summit has greatly benefited the students and we have a very positive feedback from the industry experts who joined us today.”