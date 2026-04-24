Real Estate Sector Sees 63% Fall in Deal Value in Q1

New Delhi, Apr 24 (BNP): India’s real estate sector saw a sharp decline in deal value during the January–March quarter, even as transaction activity remained strong, according to a report by Grant Thornton Bharat.

The report said total deal value fell 63% to about $763 million compared to the previous quarter, largely due to the absence of large-ticket transactions that had boosted earlier numbers.

Despite the drop in value, the sector recorded healthy deal activity with 32 transactions during the quarter, making it the second-highest quarterly volume on record, just behind Q3 2025.

Analysts noted that the market continued to show interest in real estate investments, but the composition of deals shifted towards smaller and mid-sized transactions, leading to lower overall value.

The report highlighted that while investor participation remains steady, the lack of high-value deals significantly impacted quarterly totals.

Overall, the data suggests a more balanced but value-light phase for the sector, with sustained activity but cautious capital deployment.