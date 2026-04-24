Cosmo Foundation Marks Earth Day with Community Green Initiatives

Mumbai, Apr 24 : Reinforcing its commitment to environmental sustainability and community engagement, on the occasion of World Earth Day, Cosmo Foundation organised multi-location initiatives engaging employees, community, and school children to promote environmental sustainability and behavior change under its theme ‘Nurture Earth’.

In Maharashtra, Cosmo Foundation organized a Seed Ball Making Workshop at the Cosmo Biodiversity Hub in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, in collaboration with Prayas Youth Foundation. At Cosmo Biodiversity Hub, employees of Cosmo First volunteered together for a seed ball making drive, where over 800 native species seed balls were prepared, to be dispersed in degraded land patches around the forest area, supporting afforestation and biodiversity revival. Complementing this activity, Cosmo First’s employees also took part in a tree plantation drive at the Biodiversity Hub, planting around 30 saplings as part of the initiative.

In parallel, Cosmo Foundation collaborated with the Gram Panchayat of Sambhoi, Gujarat, for a community wall painting event on the theme ‘Nurture Earth’. The vibrant wall art, painted by local children and villagers, spreads messages of waste segregation, water conservation, and tree protection, creating a permanent visual reminder for the village.

Marking grassroots action, the Foundation also felicitated students as ‘Cleanliness Ambassadors’ from Government Primary Schools. These young champions were recognized for leading cleanliness drives, single use plastic-free campaigns, and plantation activities in their schools and villages, inspiring peer-to-peer behavior change.

Speaking on this, Ms. Yamini Kumar Jaipuria, Managing Trustee, Cosmo Foundation and Whole-time Director (Corporate Strategy, ESG and CSR), Cosmo First, said “At Cosmo Foundation, environmental sustainability is not a one-day event but a continuous commitment. From planting 1,61,000 trees, including Miyawaki forests, to nurturing green spaces and driving awareness, we believe real change happens when communities participate. Through employee volunteering, Gram Panchayat partnerships, and empowering school children as Cleanliness Ambassadors, we are sowing seeds of responsibility for a greener, cleaner tomorrow. Our goal is simple Nurture Earth through action, education, and collective will.”

Cosmo Foundation’s environment vertical focuses on four pillars: Plantation & Biodiversity, Green Spaces Creation, Green Energy and Water Conservation, leading to sustainability. Through these initiatives, Cosmo Foundation continues to drive grassroots-level impact by fostering community participation and promoting sustainable practices aligned with environmental conservation goals.