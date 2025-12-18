Swiss Beauty’s We Got You, Girl campaign gets bolder with a new film featuring Taapsee Pannu

India, Dec 18: Swiss Beauty, one of India’s fastest-growing beauty brands, has launched a vibrant new film as part of its much-loved “We Got You, Girl!” campaign. Featuring brand ambassador Taapsee Pannu, the film strengthens the campaign’s core belief that every girl deserves a beauty brand that understands her, supports her, and shows up for her in every moment.

Rooted in the realities of today’s young women, the film reflects the many roles, moods, and identities they navigate effortlessly through the day. From ambition to playfulness and confidence to spontaneity, the narrative captures how Swiss Beauty stands by her side, not telling her who to be, but reassuring her that however she shows up, “We Got You, Girl!”

While lipsticks feature prominently as tools of self-expression, the film goes beyond makeup to highlight a larger emotional connection. It reinforces Swiss Beauty’s role as a beauty ally for a new generation that values authenticity, freedom of choice, and confidence over perfection. Whether she’s leading a meeting, experimenting with trends, or simply being herself unapologetically, Swiss Beauty reflects her vibe, not the other way around.

This isn’t about one look or one shade. It’s about celebrating individuality and reminding young women that beauty adapts to them. Swiss Beauty’s diverse lipstick range becomes a natural extension of this philosophy, offering finishes, textures, and hues that move with her moods, her moments, and her everyday life.

Speaking about the new film, Itee Jain, Brand Manager, Swiss Beauty, said, “‘We Got You, Girl!’ is more than a campaign for us; it’s a mindset. Today’s young consumer wants beauty that understands her, moves with her, and lets her show up as herself, unapologetically. This film brings that idea to life by celebrating the many sides of a woman, her confidence, individuality, and freedom to switch moods without explanation. Taapsee embodies this spirit effortlessly, making the story feel honest, relatable, and real. At Swiss Beauty, we’re not here to define how a woman should look; we’re here to support how she chooses to express herself. Whether it’s through a bold lip or a bare face, we want every girl to know we’ve got her, every day, in every moment.”

Taapsee Pannu, Brand Ambassador, Swiss Beauty, said, “What I love most about this film is how real it feels. Every woman has different sides to her — bold, playful, serious, carefree, sometimes all in one day. Makeup, especially lipstick, becomes a simple yet powerful way to express those moods without having to explain yourself. ‘We Got You, Girl!’ celebrates choice, confidence, and individuality, and I’m proud to be part of a brand that tells women exactly this: be yourself, in every vibe and every moment.”

Sumit Chaurasia, Founding Partner and Creative Head, Delhi, Famous Innovations, said, “The idea was simple: honour the beautiful complexity of being a woman today. She’s not one-dimensional, she’s layered, she’s fluid, she moves through her day wearing different faces, different feelings. And her lipstick? It often becomes her silent partner in that journey. We wanted Swiss Beauty to feel like that understanding companion, the brand that doesn’t just sell lipstick, but gets her life. Whether she’s stepping into a big meeting, meeting friends for coffee, or just being herself at home, Swiss Beauty moves with her. It’s our way of saying: however you choose to show up today, we see you. We got you, girl”

The film is being promoted across digital platforms with snackable edits, creator collaborations, and interactive content that highlight the wide lipstick range. The brand aims to keep the conversation fun and inclusive while reaching the young beauty community that enjoys experimenting with colour and expression.