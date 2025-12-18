Sundaram Finance showcases commitment to infrastructure growth at Excon 2025

Dec 18:Sundaram Finance marked its strong presence at Excon 2025, South Asia’s largest construction equipment exhibition, held from December 9 to 13, 2025, at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), under the theme “Empowering Those Who Build India.” The stall was inaugurated by Mr. Deepak Shetty, Managing Director of JCB, symbolising the industry’s collective commitment to driving India’s infrastructure growth.

Excon 2025, a five-day event that drew an impressive footfall of over 65,000 visitors, reaffirmed Sundaram Finance’s strong presence as a trusted partner in the nation’s infrastructure journey.

Speaking at the event, Mr Kulkarni M J, National Head – Material Handling and Construction Equipment, Sundaram Finance, said:“Excon 2025 reflects the dynamism of India’s infrastructure sector. At Sundaram Finance, we are proud to empower those who build the nation through innovative financial solutions.” Adding a visionary perspective, Mr Rajiv Lochan, Managing Director – Sundaram Finance, stated:

“Our founding 71 years ago is in nation-building and our mission today is to support the dreams, ambitions and vision of our nation builders. We envision an India where infrastructure drives inclusive growth with speed and flexibility, and Sundaram Finance will continue to support India’s transformation with trust, technology, and unwavering commitment”

At Excon 2025, Sundaram Finance showcased its comprehensive range of financial products and solutions tailored to enable growth for contractors, builders, and equipment owners across the country.