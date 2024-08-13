Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Dominates 400m Hurdles and Wins Gold in Paris

We’re thrilled to share that Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone has continued her dominance in the 400m hurdles by winning gold in Paris and breaking her own world record. After breaking her own World Record in Eugene just over a month ago, Sydney has continued to prove her poise and mastery in the 400m hurdles by flying through the finish with a new World Record time of 50.370. Quickly following McLaughlin-Levrone, was Femke Bol of the Netherlands. Bol has been a top contender for the 400m hurdles in Paris and had a time of 52.150 which landed her a bronze medal.

“I came here with a goal to win gold but had to handle it one race at a time, focus on myself, control what I could control, and improve each time,” said Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone. “I felt so strong in the backend of the race but moment I crossed the finish line, I couldn’t believe it. To win my second gold medal in the 400m hurdles and break my own World Record is such a blessing and I’m so thankful for my team, my coach, my family, and sponsors for the amazing support system.”

Both Sydney McLaughlin and Femke Bol wore the New Balance FuelCell SuperComp MD-X v3 spike in the 400m hurdles finals in Paris. Designed for all distances on the track, New Balance teammates such as, Gabby Thomas (200m gold medalist), Elle Purrier St. Pierre (1500m finalist), and Emily Mackay (1500m finalist) have all sported the FuelCell SuperComp MD-X v3 spike in Paris – making it the most decorated Track & Field spike New Balance has ever built.