Tata Motors Launches the All-New Intra V40; Strengthens Alternate Fuel Leadership in Small Commercial Vehicles & Pickups

Bengaluru, June 03: Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, today accelerated its push in alternate fuel mobility with the launch of the all-new Intra V40, reinforcing its leadership in the fast-growing small commercial vehicle and pickup segment. Designed for high-load, high-efficiency operations, the Intra V40 combines CNG + petrol bi-fuel technology with a best-in-class payload of 1,525 kg and a 2,960mm (9.7ft) long load body, enabling operators to maximise earnings while ensuring uninterrupted operations across varied routes.

Powered by a 1.2-litre engine delivering 58 bhp of max power and 106 Nm of max torque, the Intra V40 is engineered to deliver strong performance with superior fuel efficiency for demanding last-mile applications. Its 110-litre CNG tank supports extended range, while the bi-fuel architecture ensures flexibility across fuel types and uninterrupted operations. Built on Tata Motors’ proven platform, it features a modern walk-through cabin, car-like driving dynamics, and front disc brakes for enhanced safety, control, and driver comfort over long operating hours. The vehicle is underpinned by a hydroformed chassis, delivering superior strength, stability, and refinement to ensure consistent, reliable performance in real-world conditions.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Pinaki Haldar, Vice President & Business Head – SCVPU, Tata Motors Ltd., said, “The shift towards alternate fuels in last-mile cargo transport is accelerating, driven by the need for lower operating costs and greater flexibility. Tata Motors is at the forefront of this transition, with a clear focus on building the strongest and most comprehensive alternate fuel portfolio in the small CV and pickup segment. With the all-new Intra V40, we further strengthen our bi-fuel range and consolidate our leadership in alternate fuel mobility, while our expanding electric portfolio supports a calibrated transition towards greener last-mile transportation.”

With this launch, Tata Motors offers India’s widest bi-fuel portfolio: Ace Pro Bi-fuel, Ace CNG 2.0, Intra V20 Gold, and the all-new Intra V40, spanning the full range of payload segments. Complemented by a rapidly expanding electric range — Ace Pro EV, Ace EV 1000, and Intra EV Pickup, this gives customers unmatched choice across fuel types, payload needs, and operating conditions, positioning Tata Motors as the most comprehensive provider of alternate fuel solutions in the segment.

The Intra V40 is backed by Tata Motors’ robust ownership ecosystem, including Sampoorna Seva 2.0 for end-to-end lifecycle support and Fleet Edge telematics for real-time insights, predictive maintenance, and uptime optimisation — enabling operators to maximise productivity and returns.