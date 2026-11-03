The Best U.S. Destinations for a White Christmas

According to a November 2026 report on white Christmas destinations in the US, Jackson Hole, Wyoming, is the best town to wake up to snow on Christmas Day. With the holiday season around the corner, this newly released study by Duel.com reveals the top 10 charming Christmas getaways across the country.

Big Sky, Montana, gets the snowiest December among popular holiday towns, with a 99.7% chance of a white Christmas.

Snow has never missed Christmas Day in Fairbanks, Alaska, where a hotel night costs just under $140 during holiday time.

With 42 inches of December snow, Leavenworth, Washington, promises the cozy winter atmosphere that makes the upcoming Christmas feel special.

The research looked at popular US holiday towns to find the best getaways for a white Christmas. It checked how often snow covers the ground on December 25, how much snow falls in December, and how cold the afternoons get, using 30 years of weather records. The report then measured the drive from each town to the nearest airport and counted whether the town hosts a Christmas event during Christmas week. These numbers were combined into a score from 1 to 99, with higher scores meaning a better white Christmas feel.

Here’s a look at the top 10 US towns for a white Christmas:

Destination White Christmas Probability (%, 1991–2020) Average December Snowfall (1991–2020) Average December Max Temp (°F, 1991–2020) Christmas Events (count) Christmas Markets (count, 50 km) Hotel Price (USD, median, 24 Dec 2026) Daily Cost (USD, hotel + meals) Jackson Hole 98.4 44.1 28.2 1 2 $179 $271 Big Sky 99.7 45.2 22.7 1 – $439 $519 Marquette 95.6 39.9 26.6 1 2 $73 $141 Aspen 99.3 27.5 31.9 1 1 $1,159 $1,251 Leavenworth 90.7 42.1 32.4 1 1 $453 $521 Anchorage 93.7 18.2 25.0 1 1 $139 $287 Duluth 92.2 18.7 24.7 1 2 $100 $186 Whitefish 91.5 21.2 28.9 1 – $121 $201 Fairbanks 100.0 10.9 4.3 0 4 $139 $272 Steamboat Springs 98.9 35.8 30.4 0 2 $210 $302

You can access the complete research findings here

1. Jackson Hole, Wyoming

White Christmas probability: 98.4%

Average December snowfall: 44.1 inches

Average December high: 28.2°F, cold enough to keep the snow from melting

Median Christmas Eve hotel price: $179

Christmas event: JHMR WinterFest, where Santa arrives by tram on December 24

Jackson Hole is the best place in the country for a white Christmas. Snow is on the ground on December 25 about 98% of the time. December adds more than 3 feet of fresh snow on top of that, so the town is already deep in white by the holidays. Afternoons stay around 28°F, which keeps all that snow from melting before Christmas morning. Getting there is easy too, with the airport only 17 minutes from town. Santa makes an entrance on the tram on Christmas Eve, and he’s back on the slopes for the Ski With Santa event on Christmas Day.

2. Big Sky, Montana

Big Sky gets more December snow than any other town, about 45 inches in an average year. That’s nearly 4 feet of snow before Santa even arrives. The cold does the rest of the work. Afternoons average just 23°F, so the snow stays put, and the ground is white on December 25 99.7% of the time. That makes a white Christmas here close to a sure thing. On Christmas Eve, a torchlight parade and fireworks light up the fresh snow, and the town’s Christmas celebrations run from December 21 through Christmas Day.

3. Marquette, Michigan

Marquette is the budget-friendly pick for spending Christmas holidays. The town gets nearly 40 inches of snow in December, and there is about a 96% chance of a white Christmas Day. A typical hotel night costs just $73 here, the lowest of all 28 towns, and a full day of room and meals comes to around $141. That leaves plenty of room to enjoy other festive activities. That includes the Holiday Lasers light show on the Ore Dock that runs through December 26.

4. Aspen, Colorado

Aspen comes next on the list. It’s one of the easiest towns to reach, as the airport is just 9 minutes from the center of town, the shortest trip of all 28 destinations. Snow is also guaranteed, with the ground covered on Christmas Day 99.3% of the time. December brings more than 2 feet of fresh snow, and afternoons stay near 32°F. That’s a good fit for a short holiday break. Santa’s Village in nearby Snowmass opens on December 17 and keeps the festive mood going all the way through Christmas week.

5. Leavenworth, Washington

Leavenworth rounds out the top five as the town that looks most like a Christmas card. About 42 inches of snow falls here in December, which is more than 3 feet and the fourth most in the study. The ground is white on Christmas Day roughly 91% of the time. That snowy backdrop is what the Village of Lights was made for. The town’s Christmastown festivities and glowing displays run from late November through Christmas Eve, so there’s a holiday scene waiting on almost every street.