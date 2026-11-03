From Mumbai to the Global Technology Stage: Jigar Mehta’s Journey of Building JINNICORE

MUMBAI / KAMPALA: Growing up in the slums of Mumbai, sharing a single room with his joint family and witnessing financial challenges from an early age, Jigar’s journey into entrepreneurship is a story of determination, education and ambition.

Today, Jigar is the Founder and CEO of JINNICORE, an emerging technology brand established in India in 2025. In 2026, he took the business beyond India with the establishment of Jinnicore Infotech Uganda Limited in Kampala. The company is now preparing for a planned expansion into the United Arab Emirates in the next quarter, as part of its ambition to build a presence across India, Africa and the Middle East.

His journey reflects how education, technical expertise and the courage to take calculated risks can help transform an individual’s circumstances.

From a Modest Home in Mumbai to the Global Technology Industry

Jigar’s childhood was shaped by financial challenges. Growing up in Mumbai and sharing a single room with his joint family, he learned early the importance of hard work, education and perseverance. His parents strongly believed that education could create better opportunities for their children and worked tirelessly to support that ambition.

Motivated to build a better future, Jigar pursued engineering education in Mumbai, laying the foundation for a career spanning nearly a decade in the technology industry.

Over the years, he has built extensive experience across networking, cloud technology, cybersecurity and project management. His professional journey includes working with established international technology organisations, including NTT Global Networks and Red Piranha, where he gained exposure to global technology environments, enterprise requirements and complex technology projects.

He has also developed expertise in multi-cloud architecture across Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure, bringing together technical knowledge and project management capabilities. This experience has given him an understanding of how organisations can use technology to improve operations, strengthen security and build scalable infrastructure.

Eventually, he developed a bigger ambition: to build an organisation of his own.

Building JINNICORE: An Entrepreneurial Leap

In 2025, Jigar took a significant professional and financial risk by establishing Jinnicore Infotech in India. He personally invested his savings to establish the company and build its initial foundation.

His vision was to create a technology solutions company capable of supporting businesses across industries and geographical markets.

JINNICORE’s portfolio includes custom software development, artificial intelligence and automation, cybersecurity, cloud computing, blockchain technology, enterprise applications and digital transformation.

The company’s approach is built around a clear philosophy: bridging the gap between technology innovation and practical business requirements through technical expertise, international delivery capabilities and local market understanding.

Rather than simply offering technology products and services, JINNICORE aims to understand business challenges and deliver solutions that improve efficiency, strengthen digital capabilities and support long-term growth.

Taking JINNICORE to Africa and Beyond

A significant milestone came in 2026, when Jigar established Jinnicore Infotech Uganda Limited in Kampala, marking the company’s international expansion and entry into the African market.

Uganda serves as JINNICORE’s initial operational base for developing business relationships, understanding regional requirements and creating opportunities across East Africa. Jigar is personally leading the company’s business development, market strategy and operational growth in the region.

Its strategy is to connect India’s technology capabilities and delivery expertise with local market understanding and business relationships in Africa. The company aims to serve enterprises, institutions and growing businesses with reliable, scalable and cost-effective technology solutions.

JINNICORE intends to expand its reach across Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda and other emerging African markets. The next planned phase is to establish a presence in the United Arab Emirates in the next quarter, creating opportunities for strategic partnerships and business development across the Middle East.

With India and Uganda forming its current business foundation, the company is working towards a broader international footprint.

Beyond Technology: An Author and Personal Development Enthusiast

Jigar’s interests extend beyond technology and entrepreneurship. He is also a co-author of Master Your Mind, Create Your Art, a book exploring personal transformation, overcoming overthinking and unlocking creative potential.

His interests in personal development, public speaking and life coaching reflect his belief in continuous learning, self-improvement and the importance of taking responsibility for shaping one’s future.

A Vision Beyond Geographical Boundaries

For Jigar, building JINNICORE is about more than establishing a technology company. It is about making a meaningful contribution to businesses through practical technology solutions.

He describes his vision:

“Great technology is not defined by how complex it is, but by how effectively it solves real business problems. My vision is to make that technology accessible, practical and transformative for businesses everywhere.”

His immediate focus is on strengthening JINNICORE’s operations in India and Uganda, developing strategic partnerships and preparing for its next phase of international expansion.

From growing up in Mumbai’s slums to building a career in the global IT industry, investing his own savings to establish a company and taking it into Africa, Jigar’s journey reflects the ambition of a new generation of Indian entrepreneurs thinking beyond geographical boundaries.

For him, this is only the beginning.

About JINNICORE

JINNICORE is an emerging international technology brand operating through Jinnicore Infotech in India and Jinnicore Infotech Uganda Limited in Uganda. The company offers custom software development, artificial intelligence and automation, cybersecurity, cloud computing, blockchain, enterprise applications and digital transformation services.