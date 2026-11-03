BankPlus Aims to Train and Place Over 10,000 Freshers for Banking Roles by 2030

KANPUR / NEW DELHI — In a decisive bid to resolve the persistent talent supply gap across India’s financial ecosystem, premier BFSI career academy BankPlus Learning has unveiled an ambitious strategic roadmap to upskill and place over 10,000 fresh graduates into high-growth banking careers by 2030. Headquartered in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, the institute also announced a targeted national rollout of 500 Authorised Learning Centres (ALCs) by 2028, democratizing institutional BFSI education across Tier-2, Tier-3, and rural heartlands.

The announcement comes during a period of unprecedented retail banking and credit expansion in India. While digital adoption and financial inclusion programs have spurred aggressive branch expansion into semi-urban belts, conventional academic curricula continue to produce graduates lacking day-one operational competency. BankPlus Learning’s comprehensive vocational ecosystem bridges this divide through practical simulation, regulatory grounding, and dedicated employment facilitation.

Founded Careers Launched App Downloads Target by 2028 2017 7,000+ 10,000+ 500 Centres

A Proven Track Record: Delivering Impact Since 2017

Operating continuously since 2017, BankPlus Learning has evolved into one of North India’s most reliable talent pipelines for banking careers. Over nearly a decade of operational excellence, the institution has pioneered high-accountability training models tailored to candidate outcomes:

Over 7,000+ Careers Created: Directly enabled thousands of graduates from non-metro areas to secure coveted officer, analyst, and branch management roles across top-tier banking brands.

Directly enabled thousands of graduates from non-metro areas to secure coveted officer, analyst, and branch management roles across top-tier banking brands. Unified Dual-Track Preparation: Stands as the only specialized platform delivering integrated preparation for both Public Sector (SBI, IBPS, RRB) and Private Banking roles under one unified curriculum.

Stands as the only specialized platform delivering integrated preparation for both Public Sector (SBI, IBPS, RRB) and Private Banking roles under one unified curriculum. 100% Selection Guarantee: Pioneered the ‘Unlimited Training + Unlimited Interviews till Selection’ framework, ensuring no learner is left unsupported until they possess a confirmed appointment letter.

Pioneered the ‘Unlimited Training + Unlimited Interviews till Selection’ framework, ensuring no learner is left unsupported until they possess a confirmed appointment letter. 10,000+ Mobile Learners: A flourishing digital community powered by strong organic adoption of its proprietary learning app across all 28 states and union territories.

PAN-India Delivery via ‘BankPlus Learning’ Mobile App & 500 Centres

To ensure that high-caliber BFSI training is not confined to capital cities, BankPlus provides comprehensive Online Training PAN India via its dedicated application, BankPlus Learning, available on the Google Play Store. The application serves as an interactive virtual institute, offering live daily lectures, over 500 computer-based mock examinations mirroring current banking patterns, Core Banking Solution (CBS/Finacle) operational simulations, and direct alerts for corporate interview schedules.

Complementing its digital delivery, the company is rapidly scaling its physical infrastructure.

Headquartered in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, BankPlus has set a concrete target to establish 500 Authorised Learning Centres (ALCs) PAN India by 2028. These centres will feature high-speed computer testing labs, certified trainers, and localized personality incubation units to prepare students for institutional bank interviews.

“India’s demographic dividend is our greatest economic asset, yet millions of bright graduates across Tier-2 and Tier-3 towns remain underemployed due to an acute lack of practical BFSI exposure. At BankPlus Learning, our journey since 2017 has been guided by a singular mission: converting academic degrees into verified banking careers.

By uniting our Google Play Store online learning platform with a nationwide network of 500 Authorised Learning Centres, our commitment to train and place 10,000 freshers by 2030 will uplift families, ignite regional economies, and supply India’s banking sector with disciplined, ethical, and job-ready professionals.”

— Moksha Khanna, Founder & Managing Director, BankPlus Learning

Industry-Validated Training Methodology

To achieve seamless hiring alignment with leading private banks, regional rural banks (RRBs), small finance institutions, and NBFCs, BankPlus Learning delivers an immersive curriculum created by former Chief General Managers and senior banking executives. Key features include:

Finacle & CBS Systems Exposure: Hands-on navigational simulations of core banking platforms, account opening workflows, transaction ledger operations, and digital clearing mechanisms.

Hands-on navigational simulations of core banking platforms, account opening workflows, transaction ledger operations, and digital clearing mechanisms. Regulatory & Compliance Foundations: Rigorous instruction in RBI circular guidelines, KYC/AML norms, retail credit appraisal, negotiable instruments, and ethical customer conduct.

Rigorous instruction in RBI circular guidelines, KYC/AML norms, retail credit appraisal, negotiable instruments, and ethical customer conduct. Corporate Personality Bootcamps: Intensive spoken English coaching, business communication mastery, body language grooming, and realistic panel interview simulations.

Intensive spoken English coaching, business communication mastery, body language grooming, and realistic panel interview simulations. Continuous Placement Coordination: Dedicated corporate relationship managers who coordinate scheduled recruitment drives until successful candidate onboarding.

About BankPlus Learning

Established in 2017 and headquartered in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, BankPlus Learning is an ISO 9001:2015 certified BFSI vocational education provider. Distinguished as India’s only platform integrating Government (SBI/IBPS) and Private Banking career readiness under a unified umbrella, BankPlus combines digital training via its Google Play Store mobile application with a rapidly growing network of Authorised Learning Centres (ALCs). With over 7,000 banking careers initiated to date, BankPlus operates on a firm commitment of ‘Unlimited Training + Unlimited Interviews till Selection’.

MEDIA CONTACT & INQUIRIES

Corporate Communications & Public Relations Desk

BankPlus Learning | Head Office: Civil Lines, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, India

Email: press@bankpluslearning.com | contact@bankplus.in