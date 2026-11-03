ZeroBriks Launches as a Zero-Brokerage Property Platform Built on Verified Listings and Direct Owner Connections

India: ZeroBriks has launched as a zero-brokerage real estate platform that connects verified owners, buyers, tenants and builders directly. The platform helps people find residential, commercial, PG, plot and land properties for sale and rent in Chennai, Pune and Mumbai without paying brokerage.

Finding a property in India often involves brokerage fees, listings that are hard to trust and layers of intermediaries between the person searching and the person offering. ZeroBriks is built to remove those layers by putting verification and direct contact at the center of the search.

What ZeroBriks Offers

The platform combines the following capabilities to make property discovery more transparent:

Zero Brokerage: Buyers and tenants deal directly with owners, so there is no brokerage to pay.

Buyers and tenants deal directly with owners, so there is no brokerage to pay. No Hidden Charges: Costs are stated upfront rather than added later in the process.

Costs are stated upfront rather than added later in the process. Verified Owners and Listings: Listings come from verified owners and are presented as 100% verified.

Listings come from verified owners and are presented as 100% verified. Wide Property Coverage: Residential, commercial, PG, plot and land properties are listed for both sale and rent in Chennai, Pune and Mumbai, the platform’s current markets.

Residential, commercial, PG, plot and land properties are listed for both sale and rent in Chennai, Pune and Mumbai, the platform’s current markets. Direct Connections: Owners, buyers, tenants and builders connect with each other directly, without a middleman.

Together, these features let people move from searching to speaking with a verified owner within one platform.

How ZeroBriks Works for Buyers and Tenants

People searching on ZeroBriks can browse verified residential, commercial, PG, plot and land listings for both sale and rent from one place. Because listings come from verified owners, searchers can contact the person offering the property directly rather than going through an intermediary. Costs are stated upfront, so a buyer or tenant knows what to expect before committing any time or money. The result is a search that begins with a conversation with the owner, not a brokerage fee.

A Property Search Built Around Trust

Unverified listings and unclear charges are among the most common frustrations in property search. ZeroBriks addresses both by listing properties from verified owners and by stating that there are no hidden charges.

For owners and builders, the platform offers a direct route to people who are actively searching, without routing every enquiry through a broker.

Verification also changes how people approach a listing. When a property is presented as verified and charges are stated upfront, searchers spend less time questioning whether a listing is genuine and more time deciding whether the property suits them.

Built for Owners and Builders

Owners and builders benefit from the same model. Instead of routing every enquiry through a broker, they can present their property to people who are actively searching and speak with them directly. Verified listings help genuine properties stand out, and direct conversations let owners explain the details that matter, from location and configuration to availability. For builders, it offers another route to reach buyers and tenants in the cities where they operate.

Why ZeroBriks Matters

Brokerage savings: Dealing directly with owners removes brokerage from the cost of buying or renting.

Dealing directly with owners removes brokerage from the cost of buying or renting. Trust in listings: Verified owners and listings give searchers more confidence in what they see.

Verified owners and listings give searchers more confidence in what they see. Transparent costs: No hidden charges means people know what they will pay.

No hidden charges means people know what they will pay. One platform for every property type: Residential, commercial, PG, plots and land are all searchable in one place.

ZeroBriks brings these elements together so that finding a property feels simpler and more direct.

Focused on Chennai, Pune and Mumbai

ZeroBriks is concentrating on three of India’s busiest property markets: Chennai, Pune and Mumbai. In each of these cities, people look for homes to buy and rent, offices and shops, PG accommodation and plots, and in each the cost of brokerage and the quality of listings shape the search. By focusing on these three cities, ZeroBriks aims to offer listings that searchers can trust and owners can reach them through.

Built for the Next Phase of Property Search

As more people search for homes, offices and land online, ZeroBriks aims to make direct, verified and brokerage-free property discovery the default. Its current focus is Chennai, Pune and Mumbai, where it is working to give buyers, tenants, owners and builders a more direct and transparent way to connect.

About ZeroBriks

ZeroBriks is a zero-brokerage real estate platform that connects verified owners, buyers, tenants and builders directly. It helps people find verified residential, commercial, PG, plot and land properties for sale and rent in Chennai, Pune and Mumbai with no hidden charges.

Media Contact