The ePlane Company Becomes First in India to Secure DGCA ACCEPTANCE for eVTOL Certification

India — 20th January 2025 — The ePlane Company, a leading developer of electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircrafts, announced that it has become the first private Indian firm to receive formal acceptance from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for Type Certification of its electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft, the e200X. This historic approval is a major stride for both ePlane and Indian aviation, marking the beginning of India’s journey in eVTOL certification and setting the stage for India’s leadership in sustainable air mobility

This milestone represents India’s commitment to advancing electric aviation by establishing a regulatory framework to support the launch of scalable eVTOL operations. With this acceptance, ePlane has achieved a significant step forward, ensuring that the e200X meets the highest safety and operational standards for commercial service. ePlane will continue to collaborate closely with DGCA on additional aspects of aircraft design and operations to uphold the highest safety standards and further enhance the scalability of electric aviation in India.

Prof. Satya Chakravarthy, Founder of The ePlane Company, said, “We are honoured by the DGCA’s acceptance of our Type Certification application. This marks a significant step forward for Indian aviation and highlights India’s commitment to fostering innovative, sustainable air mobility solutions. Together, we are paving the way for a cleaner, safer, and more connected future.” He further added, “ePlane has spent the last 18 months since it received the Design Organisation Approval from the DGCA in May 2023 preparing for this moment, working with stakeholders to develop operational frameworks, forge partnerships, and build the infrastructure needed to support eVTOL services. ePlane has also progressed in the Type Certification of the Propeller to be used on the e200X, which is a first of its kind in the Indo-Pacific region. The e200X features a compact wingspan that reduces infrastructure needs, making it accessible for diverse regions across India and similar markets globally. By utilizing local supply chains, ePlane has also reduced production costs, making it a cost-effective solution for its consumers.”

With this certification milestone, ePlane strengthens its position as a pioneer in Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) in India. The company is well on its way to becoming one of the first to provide certified air taxi services, supporting India’s vision to integrate eVTOLs into urban transportation systems. The e200X offers a fast, eco-friendly solution for trips between 15 and 100 kilometers, significantly reducing travel times in congested areas. It also has the potential to transform emergency services, offering rapid air transport for medical situations and providing an affordable, low-emission alternative to helicopters for aerial tourism and regional travel.

ePlane aims to launch its eVTOL services by 2026 and is targeting the movement of over 5,00,000 people daily within 3 years. This ambitious goal underscores ePlane’s commitment to drastically reducing travel times while driving the growth of India’s urban and regional air mobility sector. Globally, ePlane’s efforts align with international aviation standards, which opens opportunities for expansion across the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, parts of Africa, and the United States.