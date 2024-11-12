The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Reaffirms Commitment to Global Cultural Collaboration at G20 Culture Ministers’ Meeting in Brazil

Salvador, Bahia, Brazil – November 12th, 2024: Saudi Arabia’s commitment to cultural collaboration and sustainable development was highlighted at the 5th G20 Culture Ministers’ Meeting, where the Kingdom’s speech was delivered by the Deputy Minister for International Cultural Relations on behalf of His Highness Prince Bader bin Abdullah bin Farhan AlSaud, Saudi Minister of Culture. At the ministerial meeting, held in Salvador, Brazil, under the theme “Building a Just World and a Sustainable Planet,” Saudi Arabia reaffirmed its dedication to advancing the global cultural agenda.

In his speech on behalf of His Highness, the Deputy Minister for International Cultural Relations, Eng. Fahad Abdulrahman Alkanaan, expressed gratitude to the Brazilian presidency, specifically acknowledging her excellency Ms. Margareth Menezes’s, the Minister of Culture in Brazil, for their devotion to support the cultural track within the G20 framework. His Highness’s speech noted, “Saudi Arabia is honored to have initiated the first-ever G20 Culture Ministers’ Meeting in 2020 during the Saudi Presidency, themed ‘The Rise of the Cultural Economy: A New Paradigm.’ This initiative underscores our belief in culture as a global public good, connecting our past, enriching our present, and shaping our future.”

Saudi Arabia’s Legacy in Establishing the G20 Culture Track

The G20 Culture Track was first introduced in 2020 under Saudi Arabia’s presidency, marking a transformative milestone in recognizing culture’s role in shaping and influencing economic growth and thus an essential part of the G20 agenda. Since then, Saudi Arabia has established a strong legacy within the G20 framework, and the successive presidencies—Italy, Indonesia, India, and now Brazil—have expanded upon this foundation, broadening the cultural agenda’s scope and impact.

Aligning with this year’s G20 theme to foster social inclusion, environmental sustainability, and economic resilience, Saudi Arabia reiterated its dedication to promoting cultural diversity, leveraging digital advancements, fostering a creative economy, and preserving cultural heritage.

Commitment to Heritage Preservation

Saudi Arabia emphasized the importance of preserving and protecting heritage sites worldwide. In light of this, Saudi Arabia has launched several initiatives aimed at safeguarding cultural heritage, including the establishment of a world-class center dedicated to the restoration and protection of underwater cultural heritage in the Red Sea and the Arabian Gulf. This center represents Saudi Arabia’s commitment to protecting cultural heritage locally and internationally.

Through these continued efforts, Saudi Arabia remains dedicated to the priorities of the G20 Culture Track, viewing culture as a vital contributor to sustainable growth. His Highness Prince Bader remarked, “We are confident that the collaborative efforts among G20 members will continue to elevate culture as a vital force for sustainable development, inspiring future generations to build a better world.”

Saudi Arabia looks forward to the continuation of this cultural dialogue under South Africa’s G20 Presidency in 2025. The Kingdom remains committed to supporting the G20 cultural track and reinforcing the role of culture as a bridge between nations, fostering a shared vision for prosperity and inclusivity.