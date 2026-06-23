Tilt Brand Solutions appoints Sandeep Nair as Head of ConsulT

Mumbai, June 23: Tilt Brand Solutions has appointed Sandeep Nair as Executive Vice President & Head of Consulting to lead and scale ConsulT, its specialised brand consulting division.

ConsulT will serve as the strategic front-end of Tilt, offering consulting across growth strategy, brand strategy, portfolio & architecture, and brand identity systems. The practice is designed for businesses at different moments of change — from early-stage ventures translating founder instinct into strong brands, to growth-stage companies outgrowing their original positioning, to established legacy brands seeking sharper relevance and newer growth.

Speaking on the appointment, Joseph (Joe) George, Chairman & CEO, Tilt Brand Solutions, said, “Tilt has been a brand-first communication agency since the very start of its journey, eight years ago; and so this offering is a natural extension of our strengths and interests. As businesses face increasing complexity, ConsulT will endeavour to help brands connect strategy, culture, innovation, and growth with greater clarity and conviction. Sandeep has just the right mix of experience, expertise, and personality to lead this.” Added Gulshan Singh, Chief Strategy Officer, Tilt Brand Solutions, “ConsulT will operate at the intersection of business strategy, consumer insight, innovation, and brand building to drive growth for businesses. We also believe it can play a critical role internally, in making our communication frameworks more robust, contemporary, and specialised.”

With over 16 years of experience, Sandeep has worked across India, the UK and APAC at P&G, Reckitt Benckiser, Tata Consumer Products, and Swiggy. Most recently, he was Co-Founder & Chief Strategy Officer at brand strategy consultancy David & Who.