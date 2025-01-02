Toyota Kirloskar Motor Records Its Highest Ever Calendar Year Sales in 2024 by Selling 3,26,329 Units

Bangalore, 02nd January 2025: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) marked a significant milestone in 2024 by recording its best-ever calendar year sales, achieving a sale of 3,26,329 units thus reflecting an impressive 40% growth over the 2,33,346 units sold in 2023. This achievement underscores TKM’s unwavering commitment towards delivering high-quality vehicles suited to meet the market’s diverse needs thus leading to a growing market presence.

Of the total sales in 2024, 3,00,159 units were attributed to domestic sales, while 26,232 units came from exports, which also strongly resonates with the company’s commitment towards ‘Make in India’ for not only domestic market but also for exports.

Furthermore, in December 2024, TKM sold 29,529 units, representing a year-on-year growth of 29% compared to the 22,867 units sold in December 2023. The company sold 24,887 units in the domestic market and exported 4642 units.

Key Drivers of Success –

The SUV and MPV segments emerged as significant contributors in 2024 with Innova Hycross, Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Hilux taking charge.

New launches of Urban Cruiser Taisor and the All-New Camry Hybrid along with the introduction of new grades and limited editions in the Innova Hycross, Fortuner Leader Edition, Toyota Rumion and Innova Crysta have been instrumental in welcoming new customers.

Ever increasing network of dealerships and service touchpoints across the country, ensured accessibility and convenience for customers. At present the company has over 1110 touchpoints.

Series of innovative value-added services such as new Toyota Used Car Outlets – TUCO with one outlet at Bangalore, Delhi and Guwahati each aimed to cater to the growing used car market. The “T CARE” initiative aims to provide a comprehensive range of services ranging from presales to aftersales and repurchases all integrated under one unified brand aimed at providing convenience and a hassle-free experience underpinned the growth story further.

Commenting on the strong performance, Mr. Sabari Manohar – Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “We are immensely proud to close 2024 with a record-breaking performance, achieving an impressive 40% year-on-year growth. The SUV and MPV segments being key contributors grew at 20% over the same period last year. We are also observing a growing shift of consumer preferences towards vehicles offering sustainability, value proposition of dependability quotient, enhanced safety and better resale value which is boosting our sales. This milestone reflects the trust and faith of our customers towards brand Toyota, the unwavering commitment of our dealer partners, and the relentless efforts of our team members.

As we shift gears into 2025, we remain committed to contributing to India’s automotive growth story by driving innovation, expanding customer touchpoints, and offering greener mobility solutions. Given the existing trend, we are confident of further consolidating our market position thus playing a larger role in driving sustainable mobility along with globalising India’s automobile manufacturing base.

On this occasion, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to all our stakeholders and wish everyone a prosperous and fulfilling New Year. Together, we look forward to continuing our journey of creating ‘Mass Happiness for All’ and driving sustainable progress in the industry.”