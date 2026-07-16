Transforming Skills into Opportunities: Vedanta Oil and Gas’ skill development initiatives reached over 33,000 youth

New Delhi, July 16: Vedanta Oil and Gas Limited (VOGL), India’s leading private oil and gas producer, has been nurturing young minds through diverse skill -based programmes, equipping them with the knowledge to build sustainable lives and giving them the confidence to shape a better tomorrow. The company’s efforts have had a transformational impact in the lives of 33,000 youth in the regions where it operates, through regional employment and creation of business opportunities .

Vedanta Oil and Gas has been running two dedicated training centres – Cairn Enterprise Centre (CEC) in Barmer and Cairn Centre of Excellence (CCoE) in Jodhpur – contributing to better livelihoods for the community. The company’s commitment to skill development aligns with this year’s World Youth Skills Day theme, ‘ Skills for a Shared Future’, allowing the young people to thrive in the rapidly evolving, technology-driven and interconnected world.

Shaping the workforce of tomorrow

Since 2007, the Cairn Enterprise Centre (CEC) in Barmer has empowered rural youth through industry-relevant skills and livelihood opportunities . Through its Hub Centre and 56 spoke centres, it has trained young people in 15 sectors and 35 job roles.

High-demand courses in Banking, Electrical, Mobile Repairing, Debt Recovery, GST and MIS, complemented by soft skills and employability training, are equipping youth with market-relevant capabilities. The initiative has also strengthened Government ITIs through industry-aligned training and placement support. Promoting inclusive growth, women have been trained in areas such as beauty and wellness, banking, masonry and computer applications, creating opportunities for both self-employment and formal careers. Reflecting its impact, the programme achieved an 85% placement rate and 70% job retention rate.

Established in 2013, Cairn Centre of Excellence (CCoE) in partnership with Agriculture University, Jodhpur, is as a future-ready agri- skill and technical training hub, supporting Vedanta ‘s ESG commitment to positively impact 1 million lives by 2030.

The centre currently supports students pursuing its B.Tech (Agriculture) programme and has equipped farmers with practical skills through vocational and livelihood enhancement initiatives . These programmes span women entrepreneurship, sewing, goat rearing, millet cultivation, poultry farming, beekeeping and other income-generating activities, helping strengthen rural livelihoods and build self-reliant communities.