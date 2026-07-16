Transforming Skills into Opportunities: Vedanta Oil and Gas’ skill development initiatives reached over 33,000 youth

New Delhi, July 16: Vedanta Oil and Gas Limited (VOGL), India’s leading private oil and gas producer, has been nurturing young minds through diverse skill-based programmes, equipping them with the knowledge to build sustainable lives and giving them the confidence to shape a better tomorrow. The company’s efforts have had a transformational impact in the lives of 33,000 youth in the regions where it operates, through regional employment and creation of business opportunities.
Vedanta Oil and Gas has been running two dedicated training centres – Cairn Enterprise Centre (CEC) in Barmer and Cairn Centre of Excellence (CCoE) in Jodhpur – contributing to better livelihoods for the community. The company’s commitment to skill development aligns with this year’s World Youth Skills Day theme, ‘Skills for a Shared Future’, allowing the young people to thrive in the rapidly evolving, technology-driven and interconnected world.
Shaping the workforce of tomorrow
Since 2007, the Cairn Enterprise Centre (CEC) in Barmer has empowered rural youth through industry-relevant skills and livelihood opportunities. Through its Hub Centre and 56 spoke centres, it has trained young people in 15 sectors and 35 job roles.
High-demand courses in Banking, Electrical, Mobile Repairing, Debt Recovery, GST and MIS, complemented by soft skills and employability training, are equipping youth with market-relevant capabilities. The initiative has also strengthened Government ITIs through industry-aligned training and placement support. Promoting inclusive growth, women have been trained in areas such as beauty and wellness, banking, masonry and computer applications, creating opportunities for both self-employment and formal careers. Reflecting its impact, the programme achieved an 85% placement rate and 70% job retention rate.
Established in 2013, Cairn Centre of Excellence (CCoE) in partnership with Agriculture University, Jodhpur, is as a future-ready agri-skill and technical training hub, supporting Vedanta‘s ESG commitment to positively impact 1 million lives by 2030.
The centre currently supports students pursuing its B.Tech (Agriculture) programme and has equipped farmers with practical skills through vocational and livelihood enhancement initiatives. These programmes span women entrepreneurship, sewing, goat rearing, millet cultivation, poultry farming, beekeeping and other income-generating activities, helping strengthen rural livelihoods and build self-reliant communities.
Through its integrated approach to skill development and livelihood generation, Vedanta Oil & Gas is empowering individuals to pursue meaningful opportunities, build sustainable incomes and drive lasting socio-economic transformation in their communities.