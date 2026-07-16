Karnataka Showcases Textile Investment Potential at Bharat Tex 2026, Signs 12 MoUs Worth INR 2,821 Crore

New Delhi, July 16: The Government of Karnataka reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening the state’s position as one of India’s leading textile and apparel investment destinations during an exclusive session on “Investment Opportunities in Karnataka” held at Bharat Tex 2026. The event brought together senior government officials, leading textile manufacturers, investors, and industry stakeholders to deliberate on the immense opportunities emerging across Karnataka’s textile value chain, particularly through the upcoming PM MITRA Park at Kalaburagi.

The session commenced with a video presentation showcasing Karnataka’s industrial capabilities, world-class infrastructure, and investment potential. Thereafter, Shri A. B. Basavaraj, IAS, Commissioner for Textile Development and Director of Handlooms & Textiles, Government of Karnataka, delivered the special address. In his address, he highlighted Karnataka’s strong industrial ecosystem, progressive policy framework, world-class infrastructure, and the significant opportunities being created through the PM MITRA Park to attract investments across spinning, technical textiles, apparel, processing, and value-added manufacturing.

Smt. Garima Panwar, IAS, Managing Director, Karnataka Handloom Development Corporation (KHDC), Government of Karnataka, also addressed the gathering, highlighting the opportunities for collaboration between KHDC and the textile industry. She invited yarn manufacturers and apparel companies to partner with KHDC to strengthen the handloom value chain, enhance market linkages, and promote sustainable growth through collaborative initiatives that create value for both industry and artisan communities.

The keynote address was delivered by Smt. Rohini Sindhuri, IAS, Secretary to Government, Commerce & Industries Department, Government of Karnataka, why Karnataka is the right destination for textile and apparel investments at this juncture. She elaborated on the rapid progress in the development of the PM MITRA Park at Kalaburagi, the state’s upcoming Textile and Apparel Policy, and Karnataka’s strong industrial ecosystem, skilled workforce, robust infrastructure, investor-friendly governance, and ease of doing business. She reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to creating a globally competitive manufacturing ecosystem that fosters sustainable industrial growth, innovation, and employment generation.

A panel discussion, moderated by Mr. Sanjay Arora, Business Director, Wazir Advisors, featured distinguished industry leaders including Mr. Joseph Malit Thomas, Assistant Vice President, Shahi Exports Pvt. Ltd.; Mr. Naren Goenka, Managing Director, Texport Industries Pvt. Ltd.; Mr. Prabhath Singh, Director, Gokaldas Exports Ltd.; and Mr. Vimal Kedia, Group Chairman, Manjushree Spintex Pvt. Ltd. Through their inspiring business journeys and expansion experiences in Karnataka, the industry leaders highlighted the state’s inherent strengths as an investment destination, including the availability of a skilled workforce, a robust industrial ecosystem, strong compliance culture, ease of doing business, supportive government policies, quality infrastructure, and an enabling environment for sustainable manufacturing and long-term growth. Their experiences underscored Karnataka’s position as a preferred destination for textile and apparel investments.

The event concluded with the signing of 12 MoUs representing a proposed investment of ₹2,821 crore, with the potential to generate over 11,020 direct employment opportunities. The MoUs were signed with leading companies including Shahi Exports Pvt. Ltd. (2 MoUs), Klene Paks Pvt. Ltd., Manjushree Spintex Pvt. Ltd., Colortone Textiles Pvt. Ltd. (2 MoUs), Janatha Technical Textile Park, Bright Global Pvt. Ltd., PurpleStar Hygiene Pvt. Ltd. (2 MoUs), and Rishi FIBC Pvt. Ltd. (2 MoUs).

The investment commitments span multiple segments of the textile and apparel value chain, including apparel manufacturing, technical textiles, packaging, synthetic textiles, and industrial textiles, reinforcing Karnataka’s emergence as a preferred destination for diversified textile investments.

The session concluded with a formal vote of thanks delivered by Shri C. S. Yogesh, Additional Director (Textile Policy), Department of Handlooms and Textiles, Government of Karnataka, who expressed his gratitude to the dignitaries, industry leaders, investors, and all participants for their valuable presence and contributions to the success of the session.

The successful conclusion of the session and the significant investment commitments reaffirm Karnataka’s vision of creating a globally competitive, integrated textile manufacturing ecosystem. With the development of the 1,000-acre PM MITRA Park at Kalaburagi, complemented by progressive industrial policies and strong institutional support, the state continues to strengthen its position as a premier destination for textile and apparel investments in India.