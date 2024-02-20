Turk Telekom & Parallel Wireless Extend Partnership With GreenRAN Software & First 5G AMD-Based Massive MIMO

Nashua, NH, February 20, 2023– Parallel Wireless, pioneer of Open RAN platform-agnostic solutions, and Türk Telekom, the first integrated telecommunications operator in Turkey, have expanded their collaboration on Open RAN initiatives. This expansion includes the integration of Parallel Wireless’s Open RAN 2G, 3G, and 4G technology within Türk Telekom’s network infrastructure, with 5G technology currently under lab evaluation.

This strategic enhancement includes Parallel Wireless’s energy-saving solutions, the GreenRAN™ xApps, and AMD-based 5G massive MIMO, which focuses on network management innovations. The xApps are designed to assist network operators in optimizing power consumption by adapting to fluctuating traffic demands. This capability enables Türk Telekom to further enhance network performance, coverage, and energy efficiency by providing the flexibility to select and integrate various network solutions.

Open RAN establishes a foundation for innovation, a diverse supply chain, and increased competition, serving as a powerful catalyst for enhanced technological efficiency and transformation. The Parallel Wireless GreenRAN™ xApps Suite provides companies with power-saving applications as an additional layer, running on an O-RAN-compliant Near Real-Time RIC (Radio Intelligence Controller) Platform, while maintaining network performance and

end-user QoE (Quality-of-Experience).