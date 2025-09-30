Ultra Premium Extra Virgin Olive Oil Enters Indian Market With the Launch of Coração do Vale

New Delhi, September 30, 2025: Leads Brand Connect, a leading advertising and brand marketing company engaged in promoting and marketing of various Indian and International brands, today announced the launch of Coração do Vale, Portugal’s premium extra virgin olive oil, in India at World Food India 2025. Coração do Vale is exclusively sourced from the famed olive groves of Baixo Alentejo—the cradle of Portuguese olive-growing traditions.

Coração do Vale was inaugurated by Shri Chirag Paswan, Ministry of Food Processing Industries, at World Food India 2025. Also present at the event were Eng. João Moura, Secretary of State for Agriculture, Government of Portugal, H.E. João Ribeiro de Almeida, Ambassador of Portugal to India, Eng. Altino Álvares, Executive President, PIBhub – Portugal India Business Hub (Chamber of Commerce), and Dr. Diolinda Silva, Executive Director, Portugal Foods – Portugal’s National Agro-Food Cluster.

The premium olive oil will redefine gourmet indulgence for India’s discerning consumers, chefs, and celebrities. Coração do Vale introduction to India is also a symbol of cultural offering as oil remains the soul of every Indian meal, used in celebration and in remembrance. Leads Brand Connect is bringing Coração do Vale to India through an MOU it has signed with Lagar do Vale, a prominent olive oil producer based in Baixo Alentejo, Portugal. The MOU will also deepen trade ties between India and Portugal that dates back to the 15th century.

Speaking on the launch, Richa Khandelwal, Managing Director, Leads Brand Connect, said, “We are overwhelmed to bring Coração do Vale, one of the finest ultra-premium Portuguese Olive oils to India. It is more than just olive oil. It embodies luxury, culture, and well-being and is exclusively crafted for food connoisseurs, celebrities and those who appreciate the finer things in life. This olive oil is a reflection of sophistication and authenticity of Portuguese olive oil. We are introducing Coração do Vale at a time when India gets into the festive mode.”

Delighted at entering the Indian market, João Carvalhal, MD, Lagar do Vale, said: “Being one of the largest producers of Olive oil in Portugal we always wanted to explore new

markets. Hence, we are in India. It is a dynamic market with a big young population and offers us a great opportunity. Most of the olive oil brands in India are from Italy or Spain but Portuguese Olive oil from the area of Baixo Alentejo is considered to be one of the best in the world. Our partnership with Leads Brand Connect is a win-win proposition for both of us. We are bringing a premium product to India and Leads Brand Connect always wanted to have such a product in their portfolio.”

Coração do Vale will be offered in 500 ml bottle size and distributed through its D2C website, coracaodovale.com. Released in limited batches, the olive oil will feature premium classic black and gold packaging that blends elegance with practicality, housed in a sleek tinted bottle crafted to protect it from light and preserve its freshness. It will be available only through pre-bookings.

Coração do Vale is crafted from a unique blend of indigenous olive varieties such as Arbequina, Arbosana, Cobrançosa, Picual, Cordovil, Verdeal, and Galega. These native Portuguese varieties of olives stand out due to their distinctive fruity and balanced profile. The fine combination of distinctive fruity and balanced profile makes Coração do Vale a true gourmet experience that appeals to refined palates.