WHO COPCORD survey reveals 1 in 6 Indians Living with Arthritis: Experts Call for a National Action Plan at Delhi Meet

New Delhi, 30th September, 2025 – Leading medical experts from across the country gathered in New Delhi for a one-day national meeting to spotlight one of India’s most pressing but neglected health concerns: arthritis. The event, jointly organised by the Department of Rheumatology, AIIMS Delhi, and the Center for Rheumatic Diseases (CRD), Pune, brought together rheumatologists, public health professionals, community medicine specialists, Ayurvedic physicians, and postgraduate students to deliberate on the real-world burden of rheumatic pain and arthritis in India and chart a path forward.

The meeting presented findings from the largest-ever multi-site community survey conducted under the WHO COPCORD (Community Oriented Program for Control of Rheumatic Diseases) model. Covering more than 56,000 people across rural and urban India, the study revealed staggering numbers: 195.29 million Indians or one in six suffer from arthritis-related pains, with women accounting for nearly two-thirds of the total burden. This was recently published in the International Journal of Rheumatic Diseases (Mar 2025 online).

Dr Arvind Chopra, Director and Chief Rheumatologist at CRD Pune and principal investigator of the COPCORD India Project since 1996, emphasised the urgency of the issue, saying, “Arthritis is often dismissed as an inevitable part of ageing, but our data proves otherwise. Lifestyle, and metabolic factors like obesity, diabetes, and hypertension are fuelling this epidemic. These are several other risk factors like infections, tobacco use and injuries are amenable to prevention and control. Above all, widespread awareness and health education based on evidence and community experience as garnered by COPCORD is required. Arthritis is a leading non-communicable disease. It erodes quality of life, productivity, and even lifespan, yet India has no national program dedicated to arthritis. This is no longer just a medical issue, it’s a public health emergency.”

As per the survey, arthritis pains emerged as the most common self-reported illness in Indian communities, surpassing diabetes and hypertension. The data further showed that more than 54.44 million Indians live with osteoarthritis, often linked with obesity, diabetes, and hypertension, while 4.22 million suffer from rheumatoid arthritis (RA) a crippling condition that can lead to several systemic complications, severe disability and even premature heart attacks and death. Particularly concerning, over 1.17 million young women of reproductive age are estimated to be living with RA, a prevalence significantly higher than global averages.

A unique aspect of the meeting was the collaboration between modern medicine and Ayurveda experts. Reflecting on this, Prof Sarika Chaturvedi, an Ayurvedic physician and public health expert said, “The dialogue between disciplines was truly encouraging. Evidence-based allopathic treatments combined with holistic Ayurvedic practices can offer integrative solutions that are both effective and accessible. For a country like India, this blended approach could be transformative at the community level.”