Unicommerce’s UniShip Enables D2C Brands to offer Marketplace-like Post Purchase Experience to Consumers

9th July 2024 New Delhi, Delhi, India Unicommerce, India’s leading e-commerce enablement SaaS platform announced that its post-shipment journey solution UniShip has helped D2C brands reduce order returns and increase the rate of order deliveries that are otherwise undeliverable due to multiple reasons. Launched last year, UniShip enables D2C brands to provide a marketplace-like post-purchase experience to their customers shopping across their brand websites. The application facilitates end-consumers to track their orders and initiate returns based on the seller’s return policy by simply selecting a return reason, thereby triggering an instant refund against the purchase.

With order tracking features, brands using UniShip have successfully tracked over 3 lakh orders since its launch last year. This has resulted in an enhanced post-purchase experience for their customers and has improved the overall customer satisfaction of shopping across these brand websites. Some of the brands that are using UniShip include Hamilton, Kama Ayurveda, Safari and Miarcus to name a few.

So far, the solution has enabled brands to increase their delivery percentage and reduce returns that occur due to various factors including incorrect and incomplete addresses, recipients refusing the delivery and customer unavailability among other reasons. Unlike marketplaces, brand websites do not deploy 24X7 customer support teams to handle exchanges, payments for deliveries, returns, etc.

With UniShip’s Non-Delivery Report feature, Flo Mattress, one of India’s leading bedding products brands has been able to increase its order delivery count to 80% during March 2024, which stood at 65% in February 2024. This has helped Flo Mattress to provide a faster resolution for undeliverable orders to its customers, avoiding delayed deliveries while enhancing customer satisfaction.

Talking about the solution, Gaurav Zatakia, Founder of Flo Mattress said, “Technology’s role is growing with the rising challenges of the complex e-commerce supply chain. With Unicommerce’s robust platform and UniShip’s addition to it, we have handled this problem well as undeliverable orders are a major disturbance for our end-customers’ overall shopping experience.”

Phool, the sustainable brand backed by IIT Kanpur, has experienced a significant decrease in order returns using Unicommerce’s UniShip solution. During February and March 2024, Phool slashed its order returns by over 17% compared to the same period last year. This success not only curbed Return to Origin (RTO) instances but also saved on shipping costs, enhancing operational efficiency.

Ankit Agarwal, Co-Founder of Phool.co, praised UniShip, stating, “Order returns are a major pain point for any e-commerce company. UniShip has drastically supported our operations. We value Unicommerce as our technology partner for their innovative solutions. This collaboration underscores the power of technology in streamlining e-commerce operations for sustainable growth.” Talking about the success of the new solution, Kapil Makhija, MD & CEO of Unicommerce said, “As we continue to innovate our SaaS platform, UniShip has revolutionized the way shoppers react to their post-purchase experience across brand websites. With India’s progressing D2C landscape, brands can provide a marketplace-like experience to their customers. This affirms our position as an innovative SaaS platform that covers each aspect of e-commerce supply chain management.”

Designed to support the accelerating pace of India’s online-first D2C industry, UniShip is currently powering brands across categories like luggage, cookware, fashion, babycare and bedding & furniture among others.

With a consistently growing Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) as of the quarter ending September 2023, Unicommerce has achieved a 750 million+ Annual Transaction run-rate, serving over 3500 customers, managing 8000+ warehouses, and processing orders from 1900+ stores through its platform.