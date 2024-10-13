Union Minister Sh. Nitin Gadkari flags off NueGo’s historic Kashmir to Kanyakumari (E-K2K) Electric Bus expedition from Nagpur

National, 13th October 2024: NueGo, India’s leading electric bus brand from GreenCell Mobilty, has embarked on historic Kashmir to Kanyakumari (E-K2K) Electric bus expedition. This epic journey marks a significant leap in promoting sustainable mass mobility in India. With this expedition, NueGo is set to become the first EV bus brand in the world to accomplish such a record feat. NueGo aims to cover 4,000+ kms from 3,500 feet above sea level to the coastline.

As the bus passes through over 200 cities and towns, it will serve as a symbol of India’s rich cultural heritage, while also spreading the message of sustainability. The E-K2K bus will be making a positive impact throughout its journey by engaging in various meaningful activities, such as student workshops, tree plantation drives, clean-up initiatives, safety-themed Nukkad Natak and many more impactful events along the way—truly embodying the spirit of “the E-bus that does good.”

The western leg of NueGo’s E-K2K electric bus was flagged from Nagpur by Hon’ble Minister of Road Transport and Highways Government of India, Sh. Nitin Gadkari

Hon’ble Minister of Road Transport and Highways Sh.Nitin Gadkari shared “I am delighted that NueGo has embarked on this historic electric bus journey from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, covering over 4,000 kms, to raise awareness about electric mass mobility & also conducting various impactful activities with students & communities, as it passes through more than 200 towns and cities. Electric buses are vital for a healthier, more sustainable future for generations to come and Government of India has also strongly supported electric vehicle (EV) adoption. NueGo’s E-K2K journey is a testament to the significant improvements in the country’s charging infrastructure and the feasibility of electric buses for long-distance travel. This initiative also exemplifies India’s commitment to innovation and green technology”

Mr. Devndra Chawla, CEO and MD of GreenCell Mobility also emphasized the need for green mass mobility solutions in India. ” NueGo’s ambitious E-K2K journey will see us travel over 4,000 Kms from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, demonstrating the resilience of electric buses across diverse terrains. This expedition is more than just a record-breaking feat; it symbolizes India’s rich cultural heritage. By passing through 200+ cities and towns, the journey aims to raise awareness about cleaner modes of travel and inspire a transition to EV buses. Engaging in various impactful activities, the E-K2K bus truly embodies the spirit of -the E-bus that does good.”

The journey was kicked off from Jammu on 4th Oct. From picturesque valleys to bustling cities, the expedition is designed to showcase the rich cultural diversity of India while demonstrating the practicality of electric buses across varying terrains. As the journey progresses, NueGo’s electric buses will continue to inspire communities across India, spreading awareness about the benefits of electric mobility and the importance of adopting cleaner transportation solutions for people and planet.

The NueGo electric buses are equipped with state-of-the-art facilities for safety & comfort, providing guests with a premium travel experience, all while maintaining a low environmental impact.