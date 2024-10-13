Gopal Sweets start construction of Region’s Biggest Manufacturing unit in MIEZ

Mohali Industrial Economic Zone (MIEZ) at Banur Tepla Road Mohali is fast emerging as a Revolutionary Industrial Hub in the Tri-city. The project being developed by Royale Estate Group is witnessing unparalleled growth & appreciation.

The project is going to be equipped with state-of-the-art ultra-modern infrastructure. The Amenities & Facilities include a Convention Centre with centralized Reception Lobby, Conference Hall, Food Court, Fully Equipped Laboratory, Skill Development Centre, Housing for Migrant Labours, Staff Canteens, Transport Hub, Crèche, Shopping complex and so on.

Landmark on-board presence of Gopal Sweets Pvt. Ltd enriches MIEZ with new flavors of industrial affiliations. Gopal Sweets Pvt. Ltd has executed Bhoomi Pujan of their new venture at MIEZ on 11th Oct 24 with all traditional values & rituals, besides a lot of festivity & fervor, most professionally supported by Royale Estate Group.

Bhoomi Pujan event witnessed huge presence & participation of more than 400 Industrialists, Associates, Investors, Channel Partners, Customers and Well-wishers apart from management and staff members of Gopal’s & Royale Estate Group.

Speaking on this auspicious occasion, Mr Neeraj Kansal, Managing Director of Royale Estate Group said that this day of 11th Oct adds a new glorious chapter in the industrial history of this region. He complemented Gopal’s Sweets for their continued journey of success & glory over the past 4 decades through adherence to Quality Benchmarks and consistent hard work & dedication. He further assured everyone present on this occasion of Royale Estate Group’s continued support for every industrialist & investor through a professionally managed Single Window Support system in MIEZ.

Sh Ashish Mittal, Director MIEZ congratulated the management & team of Gopal’s Sweets for achieving yet another milestone with inauguration of biggest manufacturing unit of Sweets, Bakery & Namkeens in the region. He assured all industrialists and investors of full support for setting up industry at MIEZ.

Managing Director of Gopal’s Sweets Sh. Sharanjit Singh said that they are extremely happy to have come on board at MIEZ as this is the ideal location for them to facilitate their Company’s future goals of expansion which envisages opening up around 50 units in the region. He thanked Team Royale Estate Group for their whole-hearted and unconditional support.