University of Maryland Welcomes The Pink Bakery

College Park, MD, November 30, 2024 –The Pink Bakery Mixes Now Featured in the University of Maryland’s Purple Zone.

The University of Maryland is raising the bar for allergen-friendly dining by welcoming The Pink Bakery to its acclaimed Purple Zone, a designated allergen-free dining area. This move reflects the university’s dedication to creating an inclusive dining experience for all students, particularly those managing severe food allergies and dietary restrictions.

The Pink Bakery’s products, including its brownies, cookies, pancakes, and biscuits, are designed to delight all palates while providing peace of mind to those with dietary concerns. The addition to the Purple Zone further cements The Pink Bakery’s position as a leader in allergen-friendly dining solutions.

“I’m grateful to the University of Maryland for having the awareness to have a safe haven for those with food allergies on their campus and am excited and honored to have our products play a prominent role in the Purple Zone,” said Nubian Simmons, CEO and Founder of The Pink Bakery. “As someone who has struggled to find safe and satisfying food options, it is my calling to help support students enjoy delicious food options without worry.”

“We are thrilled to be serving The Pink Bakery in the Purple Zone,” said Senior Executive Chef John Gray. “These bakery products align with our mission to provide delicious, inclusive and safe options for our students with special requirements. The Pink Bakery helps us to meet diverse dietary needs while ensuring no one feels left out at the dining table.”

The University of Maryland joins a growing list of colleges & universities such as Penn State University and Marquette University that have embraced The Pink Bakery’s mixes as part of their commitment to allergen-aware dining.