ISMG Broadens Global Cybersecurity Presence with Strategic Investment in Nullcon

Princeton, NJ, November 30, 2024 — ISMG proudly announces a pivotal investment in Nullcon, a leading global conference renowned for its significant contributions to the cybersecurity community. This strategic move is part of ISMG’s broader initiative to enhance its influence and deepen its impact within the global cybersecurity ecosystem, spanning APAC, Europe and the Americas.

Founded in 2010, Nullcon has evolved from a local meetup into an internationally acclaimed conference, attracting thousands of cybersecurity professionals, researchers and government officials. The event is celebrated for its rigorous focus on emerging threats, zero-day vulnerabilities and innovative defense strategies. With hands-on training sessions, technical workshops and interactive discussions, Nullcon fosters an environment where knowledge sharing is paramount, enabling attendees to stay at the forefront of cybersecurity advancements.

Through this partnership, Nullcon will play a crucial role in ISMG’s mission to foster robust dialogue among cybersecurity stakeholders worldwide. The event provides a diverse spectrum of educational opportunities that emphasize both technical proficiency and strategic risk management, significantly enhancing ISMG’s leadership in global cybersecurity education.

“Amid the complex landscape of cyberthreats, our commitment to continuous education and proactive community engagement within the cybersecurity sector is paramount,” stated Sanjay Kalra, CEO of ISMG. “For over 18 years, ISMG has been at the forefront of cybersecurity dialogue, building a robust ecosystem that empowers professionals through education and shared knowledge. Nullcon, with its rich history of fostering cutting-edge research and community engagement, is a cornerstone in this endeavor. Established as a leading platform for cybersecurity innovation, the event enables professionals to engage in deep, impactful discussions, sharpen their technical skills, and explore innovative solutions to contemporary challenges. Together, we are strengthening the fabric of the cybersecurity community and equipping it to face the evolving threats of tomorrow.”

The current global shortfall in cybersecurity expertise – estimated at 3.4 million professionals according to the ISC2 Cybersecurity Workforce Study – underscores the urgency for comprehensive training and education. ISMG’s investment in Nullcon is directly aimed at addressing this gap. Through the event, they provide cutting-edge training and foster a community that is well-equipped to handle the complexities of modern cybersecurity threats.

“Our partnership with ISMG marks a transformative chapter, not only for us but for the global cybersecurity community. Nullcon has been a catalyst for change since 2010 and has significantly advanced the discourse around security,” said Antriksh Shah, founder of Nullcon. “By leveraging ISMG’s extensive network and its 18 years of industry leadership, we can expand our reach and impact, bringing our proven track record of innovation and community building to a worldwide audience. This collaboration is more than a partnership; it’s a beacon for the future of cybersecurity, guiding professionals toward excellence in a world where technological advancements are perpetual and the need for robust security measures is greater than ever.”

ISMG’s partnership with Nullcon expands its overall global event offerings, which already include 400+ roundtables, summits and custom events. This strategic investment strengthens all affiliated entities’ presence around the world, enhancing its ability to deliver advanced cybersecurity training and foster industry collaboration across the board.

Through strategic investments in Nullcon, ISMG is setting new standards in cybersecurity education and community engagement. They are creating a robust platform for the exchange of knowledge and ideas that will define the future of cybersecurity practices globally.