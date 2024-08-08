Unraveling the Secrets of Ghost Mannequin Clothing Photography

Ghost Mannequin photography has over the years evolved to be a strong powerful marketing tool in the e-Commerce and fashion industries. This photography technique has however made an indelible mark on the clothing industry. You will find that big brands such as Amazon, eBay, ASOS, Zara, and so on use ghost mannequin clothing photography to present and display their apparel online.

While the images fashion houses display on their platforms may seem flawless, there is an immense amount of work that goes on behind the scenes.

What is Ghost Mannequin Clothing Photography?

Ghost mannequin photography is also referred to as invisible mannequin. It is where photographers use a human-like dummy or model to showcase various types of apparel in 3D form. Their goal is to help retailers to display their products in the most appealing way possible online. With this kind of photography, your marketing platform tends to generate more traffic leading to increased sales.

Tips for Executing Ghost Mannequin Clothing Photography

Like any other form of photography, you need to master both the technical and creative aspects of ghost mannequin clothing photography. Impeccable presentation begins with careful preparation. So how do you get the best results?

Use a Befitting Mannequin

Whenever you want to get an impressive outcome, choose a mannequin that the clothing fits well. A model that has detachable parts such as arms and torso is ideal for capturing superb angles. Additionally, you need to ensure that your garments are clean and free of wrinkles or any other flaws. If need be, use pins, tape, or clips to get a tidy dummy.

Optimal Camera Settings

When taking a picture, it’s imperative to capture all the details that matter. A high-resolution setting will deliver the most desirable results. Besides that, you require an image that’s easy to edit. Harsh shadows are some of the drawbacks you might have to contend with when using a low-quality camera. Even with a high-spec unit, harsh lighting could ruin the images. The good news is that LED panels or soft box lights can prevent this from happening.

For stability of the camera, a tripod will come in handy. The ultimate objective is symmetry and consistency across all shots.

Comprehensive Shooting

When it comes to ghost mannequin clothing photography, angles are key. Potential customers want to see all the fine details of the garment. They will want to look at the quality of the fabric and visualize themselves wearing the clothes. For this reason, you need professional photos highlighting the design, cuffs, collars, and so on. It is only by doing a comprehensive shoot with the right equipment that you can achieve this. Therefore, ensure that you bring top photographers on board.

Style Several Mannequins in Every Session

You want to get value out of every ghost mannequin clothing photograph. The best approach is to continue styling mannequins while your photographer works on the priority products. This will not only help you save money and time but also build a rich portfolio for your customers.

Conclusion

If you own an online apparel store, ghost mannequin photography is unquestionably one of the most powerful marketing tools to promote your products. As we have illustrated above, the use of quality equipment coupled with befitting mannequins is key to producing compelling images.