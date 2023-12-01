Valley Insurance Agency Alliance Named 5-Star Award Winner

Insurance Business America selects the growing agency as one of the industry’s best alliances.

(St. Louis, Mo., Dec. 1, 2023) Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of more than 160 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois, was recently named a 2023 5-Star Alliance award winner by Insurance Business America (IBA). This award recognizes some of the industry’s best networks and alliances in the country.

IBA’s selection process included feedback from agents and brokers over a period of 15 weeks. IBA’s research team conducted a survey with a wide range of insurance professionals to determine what they value in a network. The team also spoke to hundreds of top brokers across the country to rate the support they receive from their networks and alliances.

The in-depth information gathered enabled the research team to assign weighted values to each category being rated by brokers. At the end of the research period, the networks and alliances that received the highest rankings from brokers were named 5-Star award winners.

“Valley Insurance Agency Alliance is proud to be nationally recognized for our organization’s resources and support,” said Valley Insurance Agency Alliance Director of Growth Bill Kaatman. “Our alliance provides many benefits including a more cost-effective carrier relationship than a standalone agency. We offer access to markets, business consulting, and profit sharing, all of which are appealing to our members.” Kaatman said the “alliance makes sense because 89 percent of members make more with profit sharing and override the costs to be a network member.”

Founded in 2006, Valley Insurance Agency Alliance generates more than $600 million in written premium and is the regional founding member SIAA – The Agent Alliance, a $12.5 billion national insurance network. Founded in 1991, sister company Powers Insurance & Risk Management provides personal and business insurance, surety, risk management, and employee benefits. The companies are headquartered at 6825 Clayton Ave. For more information, call (314) 725-1414 or visit www.viaa4u.com.