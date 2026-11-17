Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd Shares Rise 2.06%, Touch ₹394.30 in Early Trade

MUMBAI, Nov 17: Shares of Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd (NSE: VAML | BSE: 544780) witnessed positive movement in Tuesday’s morning trading session, rising 2.06% to ₹394.00 as of 10:24 AM IST. The stock gained ₹7.95 over its previous closing price, reflecting improved buying interest in the counter.

The stock opened at ₹382.90 against its previous close of ₹386.05. During the trading session, it touched an intraday high of ₹394.30 and a low of ₹382.00. The volume-weighted average price (VWAP) stood at ₹391.73.

Key Stock Market Highlights

Company: Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd

NSE Symbol: VAML

BSE Code: 544780

Current Share Price: ₹394.00

Price Change: +₹7.95 (+2.06%)

Previous Close: ₹386.05

Opening Price: ₹382.90

Day’s High: ₹394.30

Day’s Low: ₹382.00

VWAP: ₹391.73

Market Capitalisation: Approximately ₹1.54 lakh crore

52-Week Share Price Performance

Vedanta Aluminium Metal shares have traded within a broad range over the past 52 weeks.

52-Week Highest Price: ₹538.00

52-Week Lowest Price: ₹334.20

At ₹394.00, the stock was trading above its 52-week low but remained below its yearly peak, indicating considerable price movement over the past year.

The stock’s positive performance during early trading indicates renewed buying interest. Its movement above the previous closing level reflects an encouraging short-term trend.

As an aluminium-sector company, its market performance may be influenced by international aluminium prices, industrial demand, energy costs, global economic conditions and quarterly financial results.

Investors will likely monitor whether the stock can sustain its upward momentum, particularly around the ₹394–₹395 intraday trading zone. Broader market sentiment and developments in the metals sector will also remain important factors.

Market Outlook

Vedanta Aluminium Metal shares started the session on a positive note on November 17, 2026, gaining approximately 2.06% and approaching ₹394. The stock’s ability to sustain these gains will be an important indicator of near-term investor sentiment.

Overall, Vedanta Aluminium Metal recorded a firm performance in early trade, supported by positive price movement and buying interest, while remaining below its 52-week high of ₹538.00.