Bengaluru: Before their cat-boarding startup had even launched, Bengaluru-based entrepreneurs Dilchan Biswakarma and Heena Jaiswal had received more than 1,100 registrations from people interested. Within 24 hours of going live, their app, JustCat, had recorded over 300 downloads.

The startup is betting on a niche in India’s expanding pet-care industry: connecting travelling cat owners with people willing to care for their pets at home, offering an alternative to conventional boarding facilities.

Unlike platforms that cater to multiple types of pets, JustCat focuses exclusively on cats. Its marketplace model allows cat parents to share their boarding requirements, receive offers from interested hosts and communicate with them before choosing a suitable arrangement.

The Bengaluru-based venture comes at a time when demand for cat-specific products and services is showing signs of growth, even as dogs continue to account for a larger share of India’s pet population.

A Growing Market for Cat Care

India’s pet-care industry has traditionally been dominated by dog-related products and services. However, recent industry figures suggest that cats are emerging as an increasingly important category.

According to August 2026 disclosures from pet-care company Supertails, cats contributed approximately 60% of its revenue, compared with 40% from dogs, despite dogs accounting for a significantly larger share of India’s pet population.

Supertails also reported annual growth of around 30% to 40% in its cat-care segment, compared with approximately 20% to 25% for the broader pet-care market.

Although the figures represent one company’s business rather than national pet ownership trends, they indicate growing commercial interest in products and services designed specifically for cats.

For startups such as JustCat, the shift presents an opportunity to address needs that may not be fully served by conventional pet-care businesses.

Finding reliable temporary care remains a challenge for some cat owners, particularly when they travel for work, holidays or family commitments.

Cats can be sensitive to unfamiliar environments, changes in routine and interactions with other animals. While traditional boarding facilities remain an option, some owners prefer home-based arrangements where their pets can receive more individual attention.

JustCat seeks to address this preference by connecting cat parents with independent hosts rather than operating its own boarding centres.

1,100 Registrations Before Launch

One of the startup’s earliest milestones came before its application became publicly available.

According to the founders, more than 1,100 individuals joined JustCat’s waiting list expressing interest in becoming cat hosts.

The registrations followed a pre-launch social media campaign introducing the concept of earning money by caring for cats at home.

The early response suggests interest in participating in a community-driven cat-care marketplace, although the registrations represent prospective hosts rather than verified or active service providers.

JustCat subsequently recorded more than 300 app downloads within its first 24 hours, according to the founders.

The initial figures offer an indication of interest in the concept, though downloads alone do not establish the number of completed bookings or repeat customers.

The founders are now working to develop a network of suitable hosts and convert early interest into actual boarding arrangements.

Creating Earning Opportunities for Cat Lovers

Alongside serving travelling cat parents, JustCat is positioning itself as a potential source of additional income for individuals with suitable homes and experience caring for cats.

Hosts on the platform can charge approximately ₹350 to ₹700 per day, depending on the services and arrangements offered.

The model allows individuals to offer temporary cat care without necessarily establishing a commercial boarding facility.

For cat parents, the platform provides an opportunity to compare potential hosts, discuss their pets’ requirements and select an arrangement based on their preferences.

Unlike conventional boarding businesses, where animals are accommodated at a designated facility, JustCat relies on independent hosts providing care in their homes.

However, the suitability of a home environment depends on several factors, including the host’s experience, available space, household safety and the needs of the individual cat.

Trust will therefore be a significant factor in the startup’s ability to attract and retain customers.

JustCat says it is incorporating host verification and direct communication between users as part of its approach to building confidence in the service.

As the platform grows, maintaining consistent standards across independent hosts will be among its operational challenges.

A Cat-Only Approach to Pet Boarding

JustCat’s decision to focus exclusively on cats distinguishes it from broader pet-care marketplaces.

Cats have distinct behavioural and environmental requirements, and their comfort in unfamiliar settings can vary considerably.

Some may be comfortable around other animals, while others require quieter environments and separate spaces.

By concentrating on a single category, the startup hopes to develop a network of hosts familiar with these requirements.

The platform also reflects a broader trend towards technology-enabled marketplaces that connect customers directly with independent service providers.

Rather than investing in physical boarding infrastructure, JustCat is building a network of individuals who can provide care based on their availability and suitability.

The model could offer flexibility for both cat owners and hosts, although its long-term viability will depend on booking demand, service quality and customer retention.

Bengaluru First, With Expansion Plans Ahead

JustCat is currently operating in Bengaluru, where its founders are focused on developing a dependable network of cat hosts and building awareness among pet owners.

The startup eventually aims to expand into other Indian cities, where cat parents may face similar challenges finding temporary care.

Its early numbers suggest that the concept has attracted attention, but the next phase will test whether prospective hosts can be converted into active service providers and whether cat parents return to the platform for future bookings.

As India’s cat-care segment develops, specialised services such as JustCat could find opportunities within a market that has traditionally focused more heavily on dogs.

For Biswakarma and Jaiswal, the immediate priority is establishing the platform in Bengaluru and building a reliable community around home-based cat care.

JustCat is available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. More information is available at justcat.in

Play store : https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.justcat.app&hl=en