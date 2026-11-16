With 75+ operational outlets already established, the Indore-based homegrown café brand is targeting 100+ stores by the end of FY 2026–27, while exploring a long-term growth vision of 250 stores and a potential IPO.

Indore, November 16, 2026: Have you ever seen a founder gift his employees a stake in his company for Diwali? At a time when festive rewards are largely associated with bonuses, sweets and incentives, Sahil Juneja and Suyash Singh Thakur, co-founders of Indore-based homegrown café brand Chai Kaapi, have taken a different approach by introducing Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs) for the company’s employees.

Sahil Juneja , who hails from Ujjain, and Suyash Singh Thakur have been building the café brand with a vision to establish a strong presence across India’s growing food and beverage market. The ESOP initiative, introduced during the Diwali season, aims to recognise employees who have contributed to the company’s journey through both challenging and successful phases.

The decision has a backstory rooted in the company’s early struggles. During one of its difficult periods, Chai Kaapi faced financial constraints and was unable to pay employee salaries for three months. The situation was particularly challenging during Diwali, when the company could manage only biscuit packets worth Rs. 15 as festive gifts for its employees.

Despite the uncertainty, several employees continued to stand by the organisation and its founders. As the business gradually established and moved towards expansion, the co-founders began exploring ways to recognise the contribution of these employees beyond conventional rewards.

The ESOP announcement is an outcome of that approach. By offering employees an opportunity to own a stake in the company, Chai Kaapi is seeking to align employee participation with its long-term business growth. The move also reflects a broader shift in how emerging businesses are approaching employee engagement and retention, particularly as they move towards larger expansion goals.

Founded in 2016, Chai Kaapi has developed its presence in India’s growing café market by bringing together traditional chai, coffee, food and a casual café experience. The brand’s concept revolves around creating a welcoming space for customers, with a focus on making cafés accessible to a wider audience.

The company has already crossed 75 operational outlets and is now working towards its next major milestone of reaching 100+ stores across Bharat by the end of FY 2026–27. The expansion target reflects its intention to strengthen its footprint across markets while taking its café format to more cities.

The company’s growth strategy includes a franchise-led expansion model, through which it aims to work with entrepreneurs interested in entering the café and food-service segment. As the network expands, maintaining consistency in operations, customer experience and product quality will remain important considerations.

Beyond the 100-store milestone, the co-founders have a larger expansion vision for the brand. Chai Kaapi aims to move towards a network of 250 stores in the coming years. Alongside physical expansion, the company also has an ambition to explore the possibility of an Initial Public Offering (IPO) as part of its long-term growth roadmap.

The IPO vision represents a potential next chapter for the company as it works towards building a larger and more structured business. However, reaching that stage would require continued expansion, sustainable operations, stronger business fundamentals and the ability to create long-term value.

The ESOP initiative and expansion plans together highlight two important aspects of the company’s current direction: building employee participation in the business and scaling its presence in India’s competitive café industry.

As Chai Kaapi works towards its 100+ store target, the ESOP announcement brings the focus back to the people who have been part of its journey. From a difficult period when even a modest festive gift was a challenge to offering employees an opportunity to participate in the company’s ownership, the organisation’s journey reflects the changing priorities of a growing business.

For the co-founders, the next phase will be measured not only by the number of outlets the company opens but also by its ability to build a sustainable business with the people who helped it grow.