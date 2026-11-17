MUMBAI, Nov 17: Indian equity benchmark indices opened on a positive note on Tuesday, supported by steady foreign portfolio investor (FPI) inflows and a decline in crude oil prices. The positive momentum in domestic equities came despite weakness across several Asian markets, reflecting continued investor interest in Indian stocks.

The BSE Sensex, comprising 30 leading companies, advanced 108.83 points to open at 82,184.33. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty 50 gained 31.90 points to trade at 25,325.75 during early trading hours.

Buying interest strengthened as the session progressed, with the Sensex rising 248.98 points to 82,353.77, while the Nifty climbed 64.45 points to reach 25,354.20.

Key Market Highlights

BSE Sensex: Advanced 248.98 points to 82,353.77.

NSE Nifty 50: Gained 64.45 points to 25,354.20.

Foreign Fund Inflows: Continued FPI investment provided support to domestic market sentiment.

Crude Oil Prices: Cooling crude oil prices offered additional support to investor confidence.

Asian Markets: Regional equity markets traded lower, indicating mixed global market sentiment.

Market Outlook

The domestic equity market demonstrated resilience in early trade, supported by foreign institutional inflows and favourable movements in crude oil prices. However, weakness in Asian markets and broader global economic uncertainties remain important factors for investors to monitor.

Market participants are expected to closely track foreign investment flows, crude oil price movements, global market trends and upcoming economic developments for further direction.

Overall, Indian benchmark indices maintained a positive tone in early trading on November 17, 2026, with the Sensex and Nifty registering gains despite mixed signals from international markets.