Votes for governance and regulatory bodies close elections for key positions to advance global digital telecommunications

Doha, Qatar, 16 November 2026 —​​​​ ​Member States of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) today voted for members of the ITU Council and the Radio Regulations Board (RRB), completing elections at the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference (PP-26), which is currently being hosted by Qatar under the chairmanship of Eng. Ahmad Abdulla AlMuslemani.

Members elected to the key ITU bodies will make decisions on governance of the organization and support ITU’s work managing radio-frequency spectrum for the coming four years.

ITU Council

ITU’s Council serves as the organization’s governing body between sessions of the Plenipotentiary Conference.

The Council oversees ITU activities, policies and strategies, manages working groups on topics specified by the Plenipotentiary or the Council, and prepares draft ITU strategic and financial plans for presentation to the next Plenipotentiary Conference.

ITU Council Member States elected for 2027-2030:

Region A – The Americas (9 seats): Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Mexico, Paraguay, United States

Region B – Western Europe (8 seats): France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Türkiye, United Kingdom

Region C – Eastern Europe & Northern Asia (5 seats): Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Poland, Romania

Region D – Africa (13 seats): Algeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Morocco, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, Tunisia

​Region E – Asia & Australasia (13 seats): Australia, Bahrain, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea (Rep. of), Kuwait, Malaysia, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, United Arab Emirates

​​Radio Regulations Board

ITU manages the global radio-frequency spectrum and satellite orbit resources under the Radio Regulations, the international treaty guiding global radiocommunications. The 12-member Radio Regulations Board, an independent authority within the ITU Radiocommunication Sector, approves the Rules of Procedure for applying the Radio Regulations, considers appeals in cases of dispute, and advises World and Regional Radiocommunication Conferences.

​Election results for the ITU Radio Regulations Board 2027-2030:​

​​​​​​Region A – The Americas (2 seats):

Agostinho Linhares, Brazil

Jennifer Warren, United States

Region B – Western Europe (2 seats):

Mauro di Crescenzo, Italy

Jorūnė Mikulėnaitė-Baušienė, Lithuania

Region C – Eastern Europe & Northern Asia (2 seats):

Sitara Mehdiyeva, Azerbaijan

Rizat Nurshabekov, Kazakhstan

Region D – Africa (3 seats):

Edmund Yirenkyi Fianko, Ghana

Basebi Mosinyi, Botswana

Sana Zairi, Morocco

Region E – Asia and Australasia (3 seats):

Majed Alkahtani, Saudi Arabia

Jianjun Cheng, China

Jongmin Park, Korea (Rep. of)

ITU leadership set through 2030

The votes complete elections at PP-26.

Earlier in the conference, ITU Member States re-elected Doreen Bogdan-Martin as ITU Secretary-General and Adel Darwish as Deputy Secretary-General.

The meeting also selected the three heads of ITU’s technical sectors, with Eric Fournier elected as Director of the Radiocommunication Bureau, Seizo Onoe re-elected as Director of the Telecommunication Standardization Bureau, and Nele Leosk elected as Director of the Telecommunication Development Bureau.

PP-26 continues through 27 November at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center to consider ITU’s strategic and financial plans as well as essential issues of digital technologies and telecommunications.