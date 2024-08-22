Viva Launches Sante Fe Series, Inspired by the Historic City

Viva, Asia’s largest manufacturer and supplier of Metal composite panels (MCP), is proud to announce the launch of its latest product line, the Santa-Fe Series. Renowned for quality and innovation, Viva brings the enduring romance and heritage of UNESCO’s first creative city, Santa Fe, to life through this new collection. The Santa-Fe Series captures the eclectic mix of Victorian, Spanish, and Italian architectural influences, offering a unique palette of shades that reflect the city’s iconic style. This groundbreaking collection was first unveiled by the renowned architects at the prestigious IIID event in Hyderabad.

The Santa-Fe Series features a carefully curated selection of shades, including Urban Beige, Terracotta, Cementum Grey, Calce Chalk, Victorian Yellow, Basalt Black, and Pacific Anthracite. Each shade is inspired by the distinctive architectural elements found in Santa Fe, blending Victorian, Spanish, and Italian styles. This collection provides architects, designers and consumers with versatile options to enhance modern structures, ensuring that each project benefits from the timeless elegance and cultural depth characteristic of Santa Fe.

Mr. Nitin Jain, Director of Viva Composite Panel Pvt. Ltd., said, “We are delighted to introduce the Santa-Fe Series, a tribute to the rich heritage and diverse architectural influences of the historic city of Santa Fe. It was launched at the renowned IIID event in Hyderabad, this collection reflects our commitment to quality and innovation, offering a blend of timeless elegance and modern sophistication. We believe the Viva Santa-Fe Series will inspire architects and designers to create exceptional projects that capture the essence of Santa Fe’s unique charm.”

Designed to amplify the aesthetics of contemporary architecture, the Santa-Fe Series offers more than just visual appeal. It embodies Viva’s dedication to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. With the introduction of this new range, Viva continues to lead the market in aluminium composite panel (ACP) solutions, providing products that not only meet but exceed industry standards. The Viva Santa-Fe Series is set to become a preferred choice for those seeking to infuse their projects with a touch of historical grandeur and modern sophistication.