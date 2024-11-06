Waaree Renewable Technologies Limited Reports Q2 FY25 Results

November 06, 2024, New Delhi: Waaree Renewable Technologies Limited (BSE: 534618), the Solar EPC arm of Waaree Group, a solar developer that finances, constructs, owns and operates solar projects, has reported its unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended on September 30, 2024.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS – Q2 FY25
|In Rs Cr
|Q2FY25
|Q2FY24
|Y-o-Y
Change
|H1FY25
|H1FY24
|Y-o-Y
Change
|Revenue from Operations
|524.47
|150.06
|249.50%
|760.82
|279.00
|172.70%
|EBITDA
|71.57
|30.68
|133.27%
|112.65
|44.08
|155.56%
|EBITDA
Margin
|13.65%
|20.44%
|14.81%
|15.80%
|PAT
|53.52
|20.54
|160.52%
|81.68
|29.67
|175.29%
|PAT Margin
|10.20%
|13.69%
|10.74%
|10.63%