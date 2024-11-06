Waaree Renewable Technologies Limited Reports Q2 FY25 Results

November 06, 2024, New Delhi: Waaree Renewable Technologies Limited (BSE: 534618), the Solar EPC arm of Waaree Group, a solar developer that finances, constructs, owns and operates solar projects, has reported its unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended on September 30, 2024.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS – Q2 FY25

In Rs Cr Q2FY25 Q2FY24 Y-o-Y

Change

 H1FY25 H1FY24 Y-o-Y

Change
Revenue from Operations 524.47 150.06 249.50% 760.82 279.00 172.70%
EBITDA 71.57 30.68 133.27% 112.65 44.08 155.56%
EBITDA

Margin

 13.65% 20.44%   14.81% 15.80%  
PAT 53.52 20.54 160.52% 81.68 29.67 175.29%
PAT Margin 10.20% 13.69%   10.74% 10.63%  

