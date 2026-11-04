Wintermar Offshore (WINS:JK) Reports Results for Third Quarter Ending 30 September 2026

JAKARTA, Nov 04 – Wintermar reports a 67.6%YOY jump in Operating Profit to US$24.7million for 9M2026 on 30.0%YOY revenue growth, supported by margin improvement from additional high-tier vessels in operation and better charter rates.

Owned Vessel Division

Owned Vessel revenue grew by 30.9%YOY to US$ 65.8million in 9M2026 with 2 units of additional DP vessels operational compared to 9M2025, while charter rates remained firm. Gross margin for Owned Vessels widened to 45.3% in 9M2026 compared to 40.0% in 9M2025 as there were more high tier vessels in operation this year. Fleet utilization remained stable at 60% in 9M2026 against 9M2025, although 3Q2026 utilization fell to 54% compared to 62% in 2Q2026, due to 3 high tier vessels completing long-term contracts. As a result of some delays in the tenders for long-term contracts, there are more vessels working on spot contracts which have resulted in short-term fluctuations in the utilization rate. The consolidation of Fast Offshore Supply Pte. Ltd. (FOS) for the first time in 3Q2026 offset some of there venue reduction from the core business. A few vessels are being prepared for deployment in 4Q2026, which has added to direct expenses but should improve utilization for the rest of the year.

Chartering and Other Marine Services

In line with management strategy to prioritise owned vessels division and boost fee-based income, chartering revenue continued to decline 20.5%YOY to US$3.2million with gross profit of US$0.2million.

Conversely, revenue from Other Marine Services rose by 68.2%YOY to US$6.9million for 9M2026, with gross profit from this division increasing by 42.8%YOY to US$2.0million.

Direct Expenses and Gross Profit

Direct Expenses for Owned Vessels rose by 19.2%YOY to US$36.0million for 9M2026, largely from the consolidation of FOS vessels for the first time in 3Q2026 after the acquisition was completed end of 1H2026.

Depreciation rose by 23.7%YOY to US$13.0million after including the FOS fleet in 3Q2026, as well as 2 additional Wintermar group vessels which began operation. Crewing costs rose by 25.2%YOY to US$10.2million, while fuel bunker costs increased by 46.8%YOY to US$2.6million from higher fuel prices and preparation for mobilization to long term contracts in 4Q2026. Operations expenses only increasing marginally by 4.4%YOY to US$3.6million and maintenance costs rose to US$6.6million from US$6.3million in 9M2025. Expenses from Other Marine Services rose 81.4% in line with the increase in income from the same division with more fee based services recorded.

Total Gross Profit jumped by 46.7%YOY in 9M2026 to US$32.1million, with the Owned Vessel Division contributing US$29.8million.

Indirect Expenses and Operating Profit

Total Indirect Expenses increased by 3.3%YOY to US$7.4million in 9M2026, of which the largest expense, staff salary only increased by 1.4%YOY to US$5.0million. Traveling costs rose by 61.1% to US$0.1million driven by increase of ongoing operations outside Indonesia. Administrative expenses and professional fees increased by 14.4%YOY and 20.6%YOY respectively, mainly from costs associated with new bank loans and the acquisition of FOS. Office depreciation increased by 5.7% and office utility by 23.5%, mainly due to the addition of FOS’s administrative and office assets following the acquisition.

Operating Profit rose by 67.6%YOY to US$24.7million in 9M2026, reflecting a widening operating margin from 25.2% in 9M2025 to 32.5% in 9M2026.

Other Income, Expenses and Net Attributable Profit

Interest expenses rose by 42.0%YOY to US$2.2million and interest income rose by 16.4%YOY to US$0.9million. The higher interest expenses reflect the Company’s strategy of fleet expansion, which is financed by cash flow followed by refinancing through bank leverage once the vessels commence operation. At the end of 9M2026, WINS’ net gearing, after the consolidation of bank debt and cash from FOS, is 29%.

Associated Companies recorded a loss of US$0.4million due to lower vessel utilization. A forex loss of US$0.5million was incurred in 9M2026 on the portion of the Company’s cash held in Rupiah, due to Rupiah’s depreciation during the period.

Net gain on sale of fixed assets fell by 4.2%YOY to US$1.6million due to lower vessel sale proceeds compared to last year, with one FOS vessel sold to a third party in 3Q2026. In addition, other income rose significantly to US$4.1million, mainly from the recovery of impaired receivables at FOS.

Including the one-off gain, Total Attributable Net Profit rose by 91.9%YOY to US$17.7million compared to US$9.2million in 9M2025. Earnings per share rose to Rp70.5 in 9M2026 from Rp34.5 in 9M2025.

EBITDA rose by 49.0%YOY to US$37.9million for 9M2026, compared to US$25.5million in 9M2025.

Industry Outlook

The interim truce in the Iran conflict broke down in July with attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz intensifying in October after the lack of progress on diplomatic resolution. The continued disruption highlights the risks of relying on Middle Eastern oil supply. With Brent crude averaging over US$114 per barrel in September, global oil and gas investment has been steadily rising. Westwood Research has forecasted offshore field development capital expenditure to jump by 30%YOY in 2026.

In Indonesia, the Government continues to push exploration in 2026 with the 5 Strategic National Projects (PSN) worth US$48.1billion that have all reached key milestones.

As these projects move into the construction and installation stage from 2027, there will be a concurrent demand for high-tier Offshore Support Vessels to support these domestic projects. Wintermar has been positioning our fleet to benefit.

Globally, the OSV fleet remains tight. Westwood expects OSV utilization to rise above 79% in 2027, while more than half of the operational fleet is now over 15 years old. With very limited newbuilding since 2015, vessel supply is expected to remain tight in the coming years, particularly for dynamic positioning-enabled PSVs, pointing to higher charter rates.

Business Strategy

As detailed in our previous newsletter, Wintermar’s strategy has been to grow the core business through purchasing secondhand vessels while ordering newly built vessels to renew and upgrade the high value fleet. The acquisition of FOS in June 2026 has added significant visibility of earnings to the Group as a result of the 5 year newbuild CTV charter contracts in 2027 and shipbuilding deliveries in 2028.

Our fleet renewal plan for the core business is now well underway. The 8th PSV that was purchased last year will start operations in November. In July 2026, we purchased 2 second-hand diesel-electric (DE) vessels, of which one unit of DE Anchor Handling Tug Supply (AHTS) commenced operations in September, while the other vessel, a Multi Role Support Vessel (MSV), will be operationally ready in 1H2027. In addition, under our newbuild strategy, one PSV and two MSVs are expected to be delivered in 2H2027.

Through FOS, we have acquired 6 units of existing FMPVs, of which 2 have long-term contracts. FOS is currently building the first 5 units of brand new CTVs, which have been contracted for 5 years with options and will be operational starting from 1Q2027, with the first unit already in the sea trial stage. In addition, FOS will deliver another 5 CTVs to a client in 1H2028 through its shipbuilding business.

2026 has been a year of investing in future growth through capital expenditure, leveraging on the balance sheet to improve our fleet composition with focus on high value vessels. As the shipbuilding at FOS progresses, net gearing will continue to rise before the vessels are completed and commence operations in 2027.

Total contracts on hand as at end September 2026, including FOS, amounted to US$200million, of which around 75% are international contracts.