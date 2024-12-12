Xsolla Founder Shurick Agapitov Unveils ‘Once Upon Tomorrow’ Fortnite Island: A Revolutionary Dive into the Novel’s Universe

LOS ANGELES – DECEMBER 12, 2024 -Shurick Agapitov, founder of Xsolla and visionary in the gaming industry, proudly announces the Once Upon Tomorrow Fortnite Island release. This immersive Fortnite Creative map transports players into the rich narrative world of his novel. The innovative experience, developed in Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN), masterfully combines high-speed parkour challenges with deep thematic elements from Once Upon Tomorrow , inviting players to test their skills while journeying through a visually captivating landscape that embodies the resilience and adventure of the book’s characters.

“Once Upon Tomorrow in Fortnite Creative is our way of expanding the reach and depth of the novel, offering players an interactive journey that challenges both their skills and their understanding of the story’s themes,” said Shurick Agapitov, Founder of Xsolla. “We designed this map to captivate players who crave a good challenge and to immerse them in a world that’s visually rich and deeply inspired by the book. It’s an adventure that leverages UEFN’s technical strengths to elevate storytelling in Fortnite in a way that truly transforms the game experience.”

Designed to push the boundaries of Fortnite Creative, Once Upon Tomorrow offers players a dynamic, narrative-driven parkour adventure set within a meticulously crafted environment inspired by Agapitov’s book and vision. Each course presents a series of agility-based challenges that require players to sprint, leap, and climb with precision and speed, all while immersed in a world filled with visual cues that echo the themes of endurance and discovery central to the book. Agapitov has created an experience beyond traditional parkour maps by weaving gameplay with storytelling, delivering both exhilarating gameplay and a meaningful connection to the novel’s world.

Once Upon Tomorrow is a project within Fortnite Creative, seamlessly blending high-stakes parkour with narrative depth. The map is a testament to what can be achieved using UEFN, offering an engaging and multi-layered experience that appeals to Fortnite’s extensive player base and fans of novel and narrative-rich gaming experiences. Every aspect of the map—from its intense gameplay mechanics to its immersive, atmospheric design—has been crafted to set a new standard in Fortnite Creative.