Dr. Bhargav Mallappa Hails PM Modi’s 12-Year Era as He Breaks Nehru’s Record, Calls It “A Defining Chapter of New India”

# 4,399 Days in Office Mark Historic Milestone as India Sees Transformational Governance and Rising Global Stature

New Delhi, June 10, 2026:

Dr. Bhargav Mallappa, National Chairman and Founder of the Akhila Sevak Samaj Council (ASSC), congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 4,399 consecutive days in office, making him India’s longest-serving democratically elected Prime Minister, surpassing the record of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. The occasion also marks 12 years since Prime Minister Modi first took office on May 26, 2014.

Dr. Mallappa said the milestone reflects the strong and continued trust of the people in Prime Minister Modi’s leadership. “Twelve years of leadership is not just a timeline, it is a reflection of people’s faith. This achievement shows how governance focused on delivery, discipline, and development can earn repeated public mandate,” he said.

He highlighted major achievements of the government, including Jan Dhan Yojana for financial inclusion, Ujjwala Yojana for clean cooking fuel, Swachh Bharat Mission for sanitation, and Digital India for building strong digital infrastructure. According to him, these initiatives have brought real change to millions across the country.

Dr. Mallappa also noted India’s growing global stature under Prime Minister Modi, pointing to milestones such as the G20 Presidency and the success of Chandrayaan-3. He said India today stands more confident and influential on the world stage.

Concluding, Dr. Mallappa extended his best wishes on behalf of ASSC and said that this milestone marks not just a record, but a moment of national pride. He expressed confidence that India will continue to progress strongly towards the vision of a developed nation by 2047 under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership.