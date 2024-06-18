Younion appoints Ravi Shankar K as Vice President of Growth for ASEAN

India June 18, 2024:Younion, a pioneering marketing agency that has redefined the way brands connect with their audiences, announces the appointment of Ravi Shankar K as Vice President of Growth for ASEAN market. Ravi joins Younion’s leadership team to spearhead strategic growth and expand its footprint across Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and other ASEAN Countries.

In his new role, Ravi will develop growth strategies, create robust opportunity pipelines, and strengthen client relationships. His vision is rooted in data-driven experiential marketing, aiming to position Younion as a global partner for brand experiences. His immediate focus is to communicate this vision to APAC marketing leaders, emphasizing Younion’s unique integration of data and experiential marketing.

With over two decades of experience, Ravi has excelled at the intersection of content, conversation, and conversion. His career began in brand management at zeenext.com, a subsidiary of Zee Telefilms. He has since garnered extensive expertise in enterprise sales, digital marketing, and experiential marketing, working with industry leaders such as Microsoft, HP, Lenovo, Dell-EMC, IBM, and Adobe. In his previous role as Global Marketing Head at Cloud4C, Ravi transitioned the company from a managed services provider to a growth partner in the experience economy.

Shajesh Menon, Founder and CEO of Younion, expressed his excitement about Ravi’s appointment: “We are thrilled to welcome Ravi Shankar as our Vice President of Growth (ASEAN). His extensive experience and proven success in the industry make him an invaluable addition to our team. Ravi’s appointment signifies our commitment to expanding our presence and enhancing our portfolio of brand experiences across the ASEAN region.” Ravi Shankar K shared his enthusiasm: “I am excited to join Younion and fully embrace its vision of becoming a global brand experiences partner through data-driven experiential marketing. Younion is uniquely positioned to fill a significant market gap by combining data and experiential marketing to create impactful brand experiences.”

Younion takes pride in its esteemed clientele, which includes industry giants such as Google, Palo Alto, Microsoft, Red Hat, Amazon Web Services, Philips, and Nutanix. With confidence in Ravi’s leadership abilities, Younion anticipates that his appointment will not only fortify its market position but also catalyze innovation and elevate the company to new heights of achievement and distinction.