Zypp Electric Appoints Former Bharti Airtel Senior Executive, Mukesh Singla, as Chief Financial Officer

Gurugram, August 29, 2025 – Zypp Electric, India’s leading tech-enabled EV Rental platform, announced the appointment of Mukesh Singla as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective from 1st August, 2025.

Mukesh joins Zypp with over two and a half decades of experience in finance, strategy, and operations across sectors such as fintech, dth & media, telecom and manufacturing etc. In his new role, he will lead the company’s financial strategy, operations, fundraising, investor relations, and compliance initiatives to support Zypp’s rapid growth and long-term strategic objectives.

Prior to joining Zypp, Mukesh held senior leadership roles across India, Africa, and the UAE, bringing with him a rich blend of global financial expertise. Most recently, he served as the Chief Financial Officer at Airtel Africa -Mobile Money, where he was instrumental in transforming the business into one of the fastest-growing mobile money platforms in the region. Under his financial leadership, the company doubled its revenue and improved margins significantly. He also led the strategic carve-out of Airtel Money business from Airtel Africa, successfully establishing it as an independent legal entity. Throughout his tenure, Mukesh worked closely with the Group CEO, board members, investors, and key stakeholders driving long-term value creation for shareholders while delivering meaningful social impact through financial inclusion.

A Chartered Accountant by qualification, Mukesh is known for his strategic thinking, governance expertise, and ability to align financial goals with business transformation. His diverse experience and leadership will be instrumental as Zypp Electric continues its mission of electrifying last-mile logistics across India.

“Mukesh’s proven track record in financial leadership, particularly his experience in building scalable and profitable business models across diverse sectors, makes him the ideal leader to guide our financial leadership,” said Akash Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO of Zypp Electric. “His expertise will be crucial as we prepare for our next growth of expansion, and profitability. Having worked closely with Mukesh in my early Airtel days made this decision quite easy, and his experience as CFO in various Airtel businesses will help in building a strong finance function at Zypp Electric. We at Zypp welcome him to further strengthen the Zypp leadership team.” On his appointment as CFO, Mukesh Singla said, “I’m excited to join Zypp Electric at this pivotal moment in India’s EV revolution. The company’s strong market position, innovative technology platform, and commitment to sustainable mobility create tremendous opportunities. I look forward to building robust financial foundations that will support our growth trajectory and create long-term value for all stakeholders.”

Zypp Electric is India’s leading EV rental platform, founded in 2017 with a mission of achieving zero emissions and making India carbon neutral by utilising an ecosystem of EVs and EV-based fully automated IoT and AI enabled technology to revolutionize last-mile delivery and mobility for e-commerce giants to delivery partners, and thereby reduce the cost of delivery and pollution on an asset-light model. Currently, it has over 20,000 and has completed more than 100 million deliveries, out of which 47% are quick-commerce, empowering more than 2 lakh lives of gig delivery partners. Zypp Electric aims to scale the fleet size to 100,000 in the next 12-18 months across multiple cities.