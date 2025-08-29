Lotus Electronics and OPPO Create Festive Magic as LOTUS-OPPO Fest Wraps Up with Mega Jackpot

India, 29th August 2025: Lotus Electronics, Central India’s premier omnichannel electronics retailer, turned up the festive cheer at its Sapna Sangeeta store in Indore as the month-long LOTUS-OPPO Fest reached a rousing finale, crowning Mr. Kunal Patel the Mega Jackpot Winner and proud new owner of an OPPO 5X 5G smartphone. The celebratory draw capped four weeks of assured gifts on every OPPO smartphone purchase and underscored the retailer’s commitment to making every shopping trip feel like an occasion.

The high-energy event was hosted in the presence of Mr. Nilesh Tiwari, Zonal Sales Manager, OPPO, and Mr. Gaurav Pahwa, Director, Lotus Electronics. Red FM’s ever-lively RJ Tathagat kept customers and brand fans engaged with impromptu quizzes, selfie challenges, and nonstop banter.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Gaurav Pahwa, Director, Lotus Electronics, said, “Customer trust has always been the bedrock of our growth. With the LOTUS-OPPO Fest, we set out to redefine what a shopping experience can be – not just transactions, but heartfelt celebrations. Seeing the joy on our customers’ faces reminds us why we go the extra mile. We are motivated now more than ever to craft promotions that surprise, delight, and deepen our bond with every customer who walks through our doors.” Mr. Nilesh Tiwari, Zonal Sales Manager, OPPO, said, “Partnering with Lotus Electronics for this fest has been an extraordinary journey—bringing cutting-edge devices to the hands of enthusiasts and rewarding their loyalty with spectacular moments. We congratulate Mr Patel on this remarkable win and look forward to many more initiatives that put our consumers at the center of every celebration.”

Customers who missed the draw can still explore Lotus Electronics’ full range of smartphones and take advantage of ongoing value-adds, including easy EMI options, exchange bonuses, and exclusive in-store demonstrations. With more celebrations on the horizon, the brand invites shoppers to stay tuned for the next big announcement.