AtData Launches Email Marketing Solutions on Snowflake Marketplace

New Access to AtData’s Email Solutions Will Help Marketers Identify Active Email Addresses that are More Likely to Engage and Reach Consumers via Alternative Emails.

Dedham, Mass. (November 12, 2024) – AtData, a leading provider of email address intelligence solutions, today announced the accessibility of AtData’s Email Marketing Solutions on Snowflake Marketplace. The Email Marketing Solutions including AtData’s Email Engagement and Alternate Email, will be made available as Snowflake Native Apps, and enable joint customers to more strategically engage and target their most active consumers and to reach them across digital channels with alternative emails.

Leveraging AtData’s proprietary publisher network, which includes 150+ billion email activity signals per month across 300+ million unique email addresses, AtData’s Email Engagement product includes a model score which reflects how actively engaged a consumer is on a particular email address. The score is based on the consumer’s consistency and frequency of email engagement over the previous 6 months.

“The intelligence within AtData’s Email Engagement product empowers marketing teams to more accurately refine their campaign and cadence strategies to best reach actively engaged consumers,” said Brian Burke, VP of Product with AtData. “The strong insight gleaned from the scores also provides fuel for data scientists to build email-based propensity models for optimizing email marketing and audience creation.”

In addition to Email Engagement, AtData has also published Alternative Email as a Snowflake Native App, which will provide an alternative email point-of-contact for a given consumer. The Alternative Email solution allows Marketers to reconnect with lapsed customers and expand the reach of outbound e-marketing and online audiences, maximizing the reach and effectiveness of an organization’s digital marketing.

“We’re excited to bring our email-centric solutions to the Snowflake Marketplace,” said Brian Cardona, President of AtData. “This initial step will be what we hope is the first of many as AtData works with Snowflake to provide easy, efficient access to more of our comprehensive, leading email address intelligence solutions. This opportunity will allow us to help more organizations unlock the power of their first party data.”

Snowflake Marketplace is powered by Snowflake’s ground-breaking cross-cloud technology, Snowgrid, allowing companies direct access to raw data products and the ability to leverage data, data services, and applications quickly, securely, and cost-effectively. Snowflake Marketplace simplifies discovery, access, and the commercialization of data products, enabling companies to unlock entirely new revenue streams and extended insights across the AI Data Cloud. To learn more about Snowflake Marketplace and how to find, try and buy the data, data services, and applications needed for innovative business solutions, click here.