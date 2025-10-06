68th Free Computer Course by Narayan Seva Sansthan Concludes; 1,055 Differently-Abled Trained in Past 10 Years

Mumbai, October 06th 2025: In a celebration of resilience and digital empowerment, Narayan Seva Sansthan (NSS) concluded its 68th batch of a free three-month computer training program on Thursday, handing out certificates to 19 dedicated differently-abled participants at NSS campus.

Director Vandana Agarwal highlighted the program’s far-reaching impact, noting that 1,055 trainees have successfully completed it to date. “This initiative is more than skill-building—it’s about forging a new identity in society and unlocking economic independence for our differently-abled community,” she stated. The course equips learners with practical tools like MS Office, internet navigation, typing, and digital communication, directly linking them to job opportunities in a tech-driven world.

NSS’s efforts span a wide array of vocational training, from tailoring and embroidery to mobile repairing, helping thousands transition to self-reliant lives and mainstream integration.

Heartwarming Success Stories

The batch featured standout journeys of determination. Take 24-year-old Vijay Kumar from Muzaffarpur, Bihar, who lost both legs in a 2019 train accident. NSS not only fitted him with modular artificial limbs but also immersed him in computer training. “This has sparked a fire in me—I’m now focused on building a stable, independent future,” Vijay shared with evident pride.

Equally inspiring is 22-year-old Neha Kumari from Vaishali district, Bihar, who was born with a partially developed leg. Provided with specialized calipers by the organization, Neha embraced the course wholeheartedly. “It’s like a door has swung open to possibilities I once only dreamed of,” she said, beaming with confidence. Trainers praised the group’s eagerness, emphasizing how these skills will anchor their professional paths ahead.

Advanced Programs on the Horizon

Looking forward, NSS is set to launch enhanced courses in advanced computing, digital designing, mobile technology, and online freelancing. These will propel participants beyond local prospects, enabling national and international freelancing or employment. “Our goal is global empowerment,” Agarwal affirmed.

As digital divides persist, initiatives like NSS’s shine as models of inclusive progress, blending compassion with capability to foster true equity.