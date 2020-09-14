7 Stress Management Techniques Every Teacher Should Know

Teaching is a stressful job. Even if you are good at staying organized still it is difficult to manage stress. Teachers are experts at delivering material, explanations, and instructions. but they face the issue of managing stress many times. They are familiar with ways of communicating and are trained in techniques to deliver lectures and to develop success in their students. The piles of paperwork and ever-increasing workload can make even the most dedicated of teachers feel discouraged at times. After exams teachers had to also go with a lot of stress. Even a single sort of mistake can lead to a problem. They need to check bundles of examination copies and before exams need to prepare question papers and many more things which lead to a lot of stress and stress will have a major effect on their health. Try these ideas or techniques to stay cool and collected! You can also check some stress management techniques videos and Delegation without stress.

Cause of Stress

Firstly, you need to identify the root cause of stress. Try to list out the factors that cause stress, your busy life, your students, your boss, your family, etc. List that down first. Where there is control, there may be solutions! Prioritize your list with the biggest issues at the top. When they occur, use them as an opportunity to practice your stress-reduction techniques and learn to manage stress so that it will be helpful for next time.

Take a Deep Breath and Relax

Take a long deep breath that will remove all of your stress and you will feel much relaxed and stress-free. There are “4 x 4 breathing” techniques, which help you lower the physical stress response and regain control. When you feel stressed, take a deep breath, put your hands on your stomach, and feel it expand out your hands and exhale. Repeat this for 2-3 min you will feel amazing.

Be Expressive

Express and discuss your feelings to the person responsible for your agitation. Share your problem with that person and then you will feel more relaxed. Let go of grudges that will affect you and your state of mind more than the other person. Try to resolve the issue and be stress-free.

Do Exercise

You need to burn some calories. Excessive fats can also lead to stress. In stress, you will eat more which will also lead to obesity. This can be as simple as a 10-minute walk on your lunch break, a yoga class in the evening, or switching it up from driving to work to biking. Find something that works for you and your schedule. Doing meditation and yoga every day makes you energetic and relaxed. Meditation helps a lot and removes stress from your life. Being a teacher your work is a bit hectic as compared to other professions.

Do things which you like the most

Enjoy the time and do things that you like to do in your free time like reading books, cooking, gardening, playing games, paintings, listening to music. Doing those which you like the most will definitely help you to get relaxed and stress-free. Make a list of your favourite things and try to do these things on weekends and whenever you feel stressed this will definitely help you out.

Spend time with your Loved one

Try to spend time with your family and friends. This will definitely help you out with stress issues. According to research when you connect with another person, your body produces oxytocin, which is a chemical that helps repair the heart. Your family needs and deserves the same amount of dedication and enthusiasm as you give your students. Don’t think about those lesson plans that need to be written or the laundry that needs to be folded. Go out for picnics and dinner with your family and enjoy spending time with them.

Read Motivational Book

Schools and Colleges itself provide an environment of reading, learning, and peaceful libraries. Go to libraries and read some motivational and inspiring books. These self-help books really help a person to be motivated at a workplace and also reduce stress levels. Books like A monk think. You can also read the biographies of famous personalities like Dr. S Radhakrishnan. You can also read some historical and mythological books that will really build your interest and you will get motivated and stress-free.