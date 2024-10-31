StayNow Secures $2.2M Seed Round to Empower Independent Hotel Owners

Minneapolis, MN – October 31, 2024– StayNow, a platform focused on supporting independent hotel owners, announced today that it has raised $2.2 million in seed funding. The round was led by Fountane, Minnesota based venture studio, with participation from UXReactor and Founders Romal Jayswal and Siddharth Raj. This funding represents a significant step in helping family-run hotels navigate the challenges of a rapidly changing industry.

StayNow, founded by Saawan Patel, Siddharth Raj and Romal Jayswal stems from Patel’s personal experience growing up around motels operated by his family. Independent hotel owners often face pressure from larger corporate brands and the rising costs of maintaining their businesses. StayNow’s mission is to provide these owners with a platform designed to ease operational challenges without the burdens of excessive fees or restrictive terms.

“We’re deeply grateful to UXReactor, Fountane, early investors, and the entire StayNow team for their dedication,” said Founder Saawan Patel. “Without their hard work, we wouldn’t have the right technology to face these challenges. Our scalable infrastructure and technology stack are essential to our growth and ongoing efforts to support independent hotels.”

The new funding will be used to continue refining the platform and increase marketing efforts, including collaborations with influencers and paid advertising campaigns. StayNow also plans to market directly within participating hotels, engaging with both owners and travelers.

StayNow’s partnership with UXReactor and Fountane ensures the platform is built on a foundation of scalable technology, designed to accommodate long-term growth while providing the tools needed for independent hotels to remain competitive.