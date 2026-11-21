Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 21: Filmmakers always embrace tools from sync sound to digital cameras. AI is the newest tool, and AI is already used for writing, storyboarding, editing and sound work. AAFT Online’s Diploma in Advanced Film Making is an online program that teaches these tools together with direction, cinematography and editing.

How AI Is Entering the Filmmaking Process

AI now plays a role, in how films are planned and finished. Writers use AI to test story ideas and structure. Directors and designers use AI to turn ideas into storyboards and animatics before a shoot. Editors use AI to sort footage build a cut and add subtitles while sound teams use AI to match voices and layer ambient texture. Virtual production tools also make it possible to build sets and simulate a screen without a large studio.

Why Filmmakers Still Need the Basics

A tool can suggest a scene, but it cannot help you understand if that particular scene belongs in the film. Framing, performance, pacing, and sound are still decisions a filmmaker has to make. That is why the diploma starts with cinema fundamentals and adds AI on top of them.



What the Diploma in Advanced Film Making Teaches

The program has 14 modules, 12+ projects, and 109+ learning hours delivered through online classes with recordings available for 12 months. Software training covers 25+ tools, including Celtx, Final Draft, StudioBinder, Premiere Pro, DaVinci Resolve After Effects, Blender and Unreal Engine. Every learner completes a film of three to five minutes from script to final cut with mentor feedback, along the way.

Stage Core Skills AI-Powered Support Writing Screenwriting and story structure Story prompts, beat sheets, character arcs and dialogue refinement Pre-Production Visual storytelling, art direction and shot planning Visual references, storyboards and animatics Production Cinematography and direction Virtual production, green screen simulation and camera environment mapping Post-Production Editing and sound design Footage sorting, base cuts, subtitles and voice and sound matching

Using AI Responsibly in Film Work

AI raises questions that filmmakers now have to answer. Is the material safe to use? Does an actor’s voice or likeness need consent? Should the audience be told? The AI side of the program includes a focus on copyright, voice likeness, disclosure and consent, so learners know the limits before they work with studios or clients.

Learn From Filmmakers with Screen Credits

Course Dean Prof. (Dr.) Shivani Daape, an Associate Professor at FTII Pune has over 24 years of experience and credits that include Balika Vadhu, Savdhaan India, and Fear Files. Faculty include Hardik Mehta, whose documentary Amdavad Ma Famous won the Swarna Kamal, and Saiwyn Quadras, a National Film Award winner known for Mary Kom, Neerja and Maidaan. Piyush Puty shot Kaamyaab and Sharmaji Namkeen Shubham Gaur has cast for The Lunchbox and Hotel Mumbai and Mansi Dhruv Mehta has designed for Sardar Udham and Gulabo Sitabo. Learners also get one-on-one mentorship.

Film Careers and Salary Ranges After the Diploma

Graduates can look at roles in direction, cinematography, art direction, casting, and content creation and newer roles such as AI specialist. The ranges below are indicative and wide because pay in film varies, by project, experience and employer.



Job Role Expected Salary (per year, indicative) Director Rs. 25 – 42 LPA Assistant Director Rs. 9.6 – 30 LPA Art Director Rs. 10 – 30 LPA Cinematographer Rs. 5 – 33 LPA Film Entrepreneur Rs. 4 – 15 LPA Casting Director Rs. 3 – 15 LPA AI Video Specialist Rs. 4 – 12 LPA

Career support covers resume building, mock interviews, industry networking and placement assistance. Alumni work with names such as Yash Raj Films, Bhansali Productions, Dharma Productions, Disney Hotstar and PVR.

Fees, Certification and How to Apply

The diploma is certified by NSDC and CII. The course fee is Rs. 1,50,000, with no cost EMI options available. Learners can apply for the upcoming batch on the online film making course page or speak to an admissions counsellor first.



Common Questions About Filmmaking Careers

Will AI replace filmmakers?

AI is changing the way films are made and how some tasks are done, however storytelling, direction, and judgment od creatives still require humans. It’s a better career call for people who understand craft, filmmaking, and the tools.

What background is required to join the Diploma in Advanced Filmmaking?

The program is structured to guide learners from the fundamentals of cinema to advanced filmmaking techniques, combining creative concepts, practical learning and AI-powered tools used in modern filmmaking.

Can filmmaking be learned online?

Absolutely. Platforms like AAFT Online offer online live classes, projects, and recordings of the sessions for working professionals or career switchers. Ending the course with a short film and mentor feedback.

Which AI tools are covered?

Learner’s work with AI platforms such as Runway, Midjourney and Pika, along with standard editing and production software.

About AAFT Online

AAFT Online is the digital learning platform of AAFT, offering online diploma across creative, wellness and lifestyle disciplines. Its programs combine live, mentor-led instruction with practical projects and industry exposure. The platform offers 18+ programs and draws on AAFT’s 33-year legacy in creative education.

For Admission and Media related Queries Contact AAFT Online

Sector 16A, Film City, Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201301, India Phone: 09821897873

Email: admissions@aaftonline.com Website: aaftonline.com