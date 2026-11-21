New Delhi, Nov 21: The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), in association with India SME Forum, celebrated Women Entrepreneurship Day 2026 in New Delhi on November 19.

The event brought together government officials, industry leaders, financial institutions and women entrepreneurs to discuss ways to strengthen women-led businesses through better access to finance, technology, markets and global opportunities.

Union Minister for MSME Shri Jitan Ram Manjhi highlighted that nearly 38% of MSMEs are women-led and stressed the importance of government support in promoting women entrepreneurship. Minister of State Sushri Shobha Karandlaje also highlighted the role of financial independence and government schemes in empowering women.

The conference featured four key themes — Enable, Accelerate, Digitise and Globalise — focusing on helping women start businesses, expand operations, adopt digital technologies and reach international markets.

The event reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to supporting women-led enterprises and strengthening their role in India’s economic growth and the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.