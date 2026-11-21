NEW DELHI, Nov 21: The Digital India BHASHINI Division showcased its multilingual artificial intelligence solutions at the Global Digital Health Summit 2026 in New Delhi, highlighting how language technology can improve healthcare communication and simplify medical documentation.

The demonstrations featured collaborations with AIIMS, JIPMER and the Directorate General of Medical Services (Indian Army). Applications included voice-based medical records, speech-to-text prescriptions and multilingual doctor-patient communication.

BHASHINI’s e-BHASHINI technology has been integrated with JIPMER’s e-Sushrut hospital management system, while AIIMS demonstrated its use in prescription documentation. The Indian Army also showcased voice-based clinical note-taking through its Dhanwantri system.

The platform supports 36 Indian text languages, 23 Indian voice languages and 35 international languages. Its participation highlighted the potential of multilingual AI to make healthcare services more accessible and reduce the documentation workload of medical professionals.