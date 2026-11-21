Nov 21: Odisha has secured third rank in the Best Performing – Fastest Mover category at the PM SVANidhi Samman Awards 2026, recognising the state’s progress in supporting street vendors and expanding their access to formal financial services.

The award was presented by Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal in New Delhi, in the presence of Minister of State Tokhan Sahu. Susanta Singh, Additional Secretary of the Housing and Urban Development Department, received the award on behalf of the Odisha government.

The recognition covers the period from September 2, 2025, to August 31, 2026. It highlights the state’s efforts to provide collateral-free working capital loans, encourage digital payments and connect street vendor families with government welfare schemes.

Support for Street Vendors

The PM SVANidhi Scheme aims to help street vendors access working capital and strengthen their small businesses.

Odisha’s progress has been supported by coordination among urban local bodies, banks and government officials. These efforts have helped vendors access formal credit and become part of the growing digital economy.

Union Minister Manohar Lal highlighted the contribution of street vendors and their role in the country’s economic development. The awards were organised under the theme “From Street Vendors to Street Wonders”.

Focus on Digital Payments

Along with financial assistance, the scheme encourages street vendors to adopt digital transactions and improve their access to formal banking services.

Eligible beneficiaries can also access a UPI-linked RuPay Credit Card with a credit limit of up to ₹30,000, providing additional support for their business needs.

Odisha’s recognition reflects the work of municipal teams and banking partners in helping vendors access these facilities.

More Than 1.21 Crore Loans Disbursed

Since the scheme was launched on June 1, 2020, around 81 lakh street vendors across the country have accessed more than 1.21 crore loans, amounting to approximately ₹20,000 crore.

In the first year after the scheme was restructured, around 22 lakh loans worth ₹6,294 crore were disbursed, including loans to 10.6 lakh new beneficiaries.

The 2026 awards included 52 awards and five special recognitions for states, Union Territories, urban local bodies, lending institutions and partner organisations.

A Boost for Odisha’s Urban Economy

The national recognition is an important achievement for Odisha’s efforts to strengthen small businesses and support the livelihoods of street vendors.

Access to affordable credit, digital payment facilities and welfare schemes can help vendors manage their daily business requirements and build greater financial stability.

The state’s third-place finish also highlights the importance of coordination between government departments, banks and local administrations in ensuring that financial support reaches small entrepreneurs.

With continued efforts to expand access to credit and digital services, Odisha aims to create better opportunities for street vendors and strengthen the state’s urban economy.