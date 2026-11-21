MIAMI, Nov. 21 — Picsart, the AI media production and distribution platform backed by Sequoia Capital and SoftBank Vision Fund 2, today launched Picsart Platform – a multimodal creative AI hub that gives developers the technology behind the platform used by more than 100 million people each month.

As new video and image models launch every few weeks, managing separate APIs, API keys, and billing systems creates a fragmented ecosystem. By offering unified access to creative tools, Picsart Platform eliminates fragmentation for all creators, spanning independent developers and corporate marketing teams and studios, by providing access to over 250 video, audio, image, and text models across 30+ providers through a unified integration. Picsart provides access to the latest models at launch, so users can try the newest one without rebuilding.

Developers can switch video models without rewriting their integration, and they can use Picsart’s editing models to refine images before or after generation. Developers can access the entire catalog via REST API, Python and TypeScript SDKs, a CLI, or an MCP server. As teams increasingly rely on AI coding agents, having access to an MCP server becomes essential for seamless development.

Hovhannes Avoyan, Founder and CEO of Picsart, says: “Generative media is moving faster than any team can integrate it, our job is to keep up so our customers don’t have to. Picsart Platform puts the newest creative AI models and Picsart’s own editing tools within reach for solo developers, entrepreneurs and the enterprises we’re increasingly built to serve. A two-person startup and a global brand should have access to the same creative engine.”

Launch Offer and Availability

Picsart Platform is officially live today. New users can access unlimited Wan 3.0 via Picsart Platform from November 20–22, there will also be an opportunity to receive bonus credits while the promotional pool remains available.