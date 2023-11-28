Author Ron Knowlton’s New Book The Magic of a Butterfly Kiss

Los Osos, CA, November 28, 2023 –Ron Knowlton, who was born in a small town in New Mexico and has always had a fondness for storytelling, has completed his new book, “The Magic of a Butterfly Kiss”: a charming story of a caterpillar who manages to rise above his shyness and finds the courage necessary to become a beautiful butterfly.

“‘The Magic of a Butterfly Kiss’ is a story about overcoming our fears, making good friends, learning to express love to others, and taking a chance in life by striving to become more than you ever thought you could be,” shares Knowlton.

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Ron Knowlton’s new book will help to inspire readers of all ages to be brave and to follow their dreams as they witness the young caterpillar’s journey to transform himself into something greater. With colorful artwork to help bring Knowlton’s tale to life, “The Magic of a Butterfly Kiss” is sure to capture the imaginations of readers and remain with them long after its heartfelt conclusion.